Wearing earphones for long hours? ENT doctor shares this one hack to reduce risks of hearing loss: ‘Follow 60/60 rule…’

Listening to music makes the day go easier, whether you are doing routine tasks at work or on the long commute home. Having something playing in the background just makes everything a little lighter. It can lift your mood instantly. But in the chase for distraction and a lighter mood, many wear earphones for hours, sometimes at high volumes, which can silently damage our hearing over time.



ALSO READ: Using cotton earbuds daily? ENT doctor reveals how it may harm ears: ‘Causes ringing in ear, temporary hearing loss…’ Prolonged earphone users are at risk of hearing, unless they actively resort to precautionary measures. (Unsplash)

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Deepti Sinha, lead consultant, department of ENT at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, who warned that long hours on earphones can harm hearing, and the warning signs may not even be immediate.



Sharing the cases he sees often, Dr Sinha elaborated, “I notice that more patients, especially young adults, are showing early signs of noise-induced hearing loss from prolonged and loud earphone use.”

This shows that hearing loss, which is often associated with older populations, is now showing up in younger populations. Everyday habits like listening to music at high volumes are starting to take a toll on hearing health much earlier than expected.

And the biggest concern? Often, the signs don't show up immediately. The damage happens gradually.

Why may hearing issues occur? “Unlike other health issues, hearing damage usually happens slowly and without pain, making it easy to overlook until it becomes permanent,” the ENT doctor alerted again. So while many other health problems give warning signs, hearing loss sneaks up and does not give any prominent signs. And by the time people notice changes in their hearing, irreversible damage may already have occurred.

The biggest risk factor, as told by the doctor, is listening to music at a high volume. “Listening to music or audio above 85 decibels can start to damage the sensitive hair cells in the inner ear. These cells do not regenerate, so any injury is permanent," he said.

Hacks to protect hearing Dr Sinha recommended following the 60/60 rule. “Follow 60/60 rule. Avoid listening at more than 60 per cent of maximum volume for longer than 60 minutes at a time," the doctor urged to keep volume low. "Even at safe volume levels, continuous exposure can strain the auditory system. Ideally, earphone use should be limited to about an hour, followed by at least a five-minute break to let your ears recover.”

Another hack he suggested was to use noise-cancelling earphones in loud areas. By blocking background noise, they reduce the need to crank up the volume.