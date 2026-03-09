Wearing earphones for long hours? ENT doctor shares this one hack to reduce risks of hearing loss: ‘Follow 60/60 rule…’
Find out which hack can help protect your ears and reduce the strain on your hearing.
Listening to music makes the day go easier, whether you are doing routine tasks at work or on the long commute home. Having something playing in the background just makes everything a little lighter. It can lift your mood instantly. But in the chase for distraction and a lighter mood, many wear earphones for hours, sometimes at high volumes, which can silently damage our hearing over time.
ALSO READ: Using cotton earbuds daily? ENT doctor reveals how it may harm ears: ‘Causes ringing in ear, temporary hearing loss…’
HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Deepti Sinha, lead consultant, department of ENT at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, who warned that long hours on earphones can harm hearing, and the warning signs may not even be immediate.
Sharing the cases he sees often, Dr Sinha elaborated, “I notice that more patients, especially young adults, are showing early signs of noise-induced hearing loss from prolonged and loud earphone use.”
This shows that hearing loss, which is often associated with older populations, is now showing up in younger populations. Everyday habits like listening to music at high volumes are starting to take a toll on hearing health much earlier than expected.
And the biggest concern? Often, the signs don't show up immediately. The damage happens gradually.
Why may hearing issues occur?
“Unlike other health issues, hearing damage usually happens slowly and without pain, making it easy to overlook until it becomes permanent,” the ENT doctor alerted again. So while many other health problems give warning signs, hearing loss sneaks up and does not give any prominent signs. And by the time people notice changes in their hearing, irreversible damage may already have occurred.
The biggest risk factor, as told by the doctor, is listening to music at a high volume. “Listening to music or audio above 85 decibels can start to damage the sensitive hair cells in the inner ear. These cells do not regenerate, so any injury is permanent," he said.
Hacks to protect hearing
Dr Sinha recommended following the 60/60 rule. “Follow 60/60 rule. Avoid listening at more than 60 per cent of maximum volume for longer than 60 minutes at a time," the doctor urged to keep volume low. "Even at safe volume levels, continuous exposure can strain the auditory system. Ideally, earphone use should be limited to about an hour, followed by at least a five-minute break to let your ears recover.”
Another hack he suggested was to use noise-cancelling earphones in loud areas. By blocking background noise, they reduce the need to crank up the volume.
Warning signs
Here are some of the signs the doctor advised watching out for, as they could indicate early hearing damage and require prompt consultation with an ENT specialist.
- Persistent ringing in the ears
- Muffled hearing
- Difficulty understanding speech
- Feeling of fullness in the ears
He reminded that those over 50, especially with conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes, should get annual hearing check-ups, as these health issues can also affect hearing.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.