Listening to white or pink noises at bedtime? Pulmonologist explains if 'coloured sleep noises' actually help or not

To understand the various roles of sound therapy, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Nana Kunjir, consultant pulmonologist and intensivist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Pune. Let's take a closer look at each one of them to understand whether they have any limitations and which among them is the most effective.

For better sleep , many people are in the habit of listening to coloured noise, such as white or pink noise. These sounds are generally perceived as calming and are usually used as non-pharmacological sleep interventions.

The pulmonologist mentioned that white noise is more effective in curbing background ambient noise. He elaborated, “White noise is more effective in masking sudden environmental sounds, thus preventing sleep disturbances..”

Dr Nana Kunjir revealed that pink noise is more concentrated on the lower frequencies and sounds more like natural sounds such as rain or waves, may have a completely different effect by targeting the slow-wave activity of the brain during deep sleep.

What is the difference? White noise has a loud ‘shh’ sound, while pink noise feels closer to natural sounds and may be less jarring. The loud, sharp, hiss-like quality of white noise helps to mask annoying ambient sounds. Pink noise, on the other hand, may support deeper sleep by aligning more closely with the brain's natural slow-wave activity, enabling deeper sleep. And this slow-wave sleep is regarded as the most restorative stage of sleep.

Both have their different purposes. But the point is, should one rely on these coloured noises for long?



Risks Dr Kunjir cautioned about the potential over-reliance on sound therapy, like listening to these ‘coloured noises’ for better sleep. “Too much dependence on external sound may impair the brain’s capacity to adapt to natural silence, thus causing problems with sleeping without it. If used at a high sound level, especially with earphones, it may cause permanent damage to the hearing." He described the two major side effects.

He also revealed that people with certain sleeping issues, like obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia caused by anxiety, or respiratory problems, need to avoid overdependence on sound therapy as it may cause patients to delay seeking medical help, as it would not cure the condition.

Here's his recommendation on healthy ways of listening to white or pink noise: "The volume level must be kept at less than 50 decibels. Also, it is better to use external speakers from a safe distance rather than earphones."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.