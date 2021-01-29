Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora loves Yoga, there is no secret there. However, that is not the only form of workout that the actor is good at. Malaika makes it a point that her fitness sessions are not mundane and they don’t become repetitive and guess what, she is a pro at most of the other forms as well. That is why dancing, swimming and even Pilates is something that Malaika does on a regular basis. Yes, you can read that again.

Malaika can do Pilates like a pro and the latest picture that her trainer Namrata Purohit shared on Instagram stories is proof of that. The fitness instructor posted an image that shows the Chaiyya-Chaiyya girl on the Pilates machine doing an exercise that affects the entire body muscles.

For the session, Malaika wore a black halter-neck sports bra and flaunted her enviable washboard abs. She teamed it with a pair of black and red cycling shorts. To keep her hair off her face, Malaika tied them in a bun and looked radiant with the workout glow.

Malaika Arora does Pilates (Instagram story/ namratapurohit)

That is not all, every week Malaika Arora tries to urge her fans to exercise and stop being lazy by sharing Yoga asanas on social media. Every Monday, the actor posts a picture of herself nailing a different pose and talks about the benefits of the asana, the focal points and mentions the steps to do it in the caption. Check out some of them:

Malaika Arora recently returned from her vacation in Goa. The actor rang in the New Year 2021 with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and her family. They had a gala time and celebrated the occasion in her sister Amrita Arora’s Goa home. On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen on the 2020 reality show India’s Best Dancer. She co-judged the show along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

