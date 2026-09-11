What are Indian fathers getting wrong about their diet? Dietitian Lavleen Kaur on how to fix diet before it's too late

Indian fathers often spend years caring for everyone around them. They worry about their children’s meals, their parents’ medicines, household responsibilities and work commitments. At the same time, their own health quietly moves to the bottom of the list. The problem is rarely that they do not care about their health. More often, they have become used to ignoring their body’s signals. People blame constant tiredness on work, consider acidity normal, overlook disturbed sleep, and accept increasing abdominal weight as a natural part of ageing.

What are dietary patterns?

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One common dietary pattern is starting the day with only tea and biscuits, delaying breakfast, eating lunch hurriedly, and then having the largest meal late at night. “When the body remains undernourished through the day, cravings and overeating in the evening become more likely” Dietitian Lavleen Kaur, Founder, Santushti Holistic Health tells Health Shots. Instead of forcing strict meal timings, fathers can begin by creating a more supportive rhythm with a nourishing breakfast, a balanced lunch and a lighter dinner eaten without rushing.

Another concern is not necessarily the presence of roti or rice, but what may be missing alongside them. Many Indian meals become heavily dependent on carbohydrates, with very little protein, vegetables or variety. “Roti, rice and paratha do not need to be feared or removed” says Kaur. They need company. Dal, beans, paneer, curd, eggs, fish, or chicken can make the meal more satisfying. At the same time, seasonal vegetables add fibre, colour, and essential nutrients.

The smaller daily habits also deserve attention

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Several cups of sweet tea, biscuits during meetings, namkeen in the evening, frequent restaurant meals and weekend alcohol may not feel significant individually. However, when they become part of the daily routine, the body takes in more sugar, salt, and processed food than we realise. The solution is not complete restriction.

“It may be as simple as gradually reducing sugar in tea, keeping roasted chana or nuts at work, choosing fruit with a few nuts or seeds, and keeping packaged snacks occasional” says the dietitian.

Many fathers also respond to rising blood sugar, cholesterol or weight by suddenly removing rice, fruit, ghee or other familiar foods. This usually creates fear and confusion rather than better health. The body does not need punishment. It needs balance, consistency and meals suited to the individual’s lifestyle, digestion, medical condition and appetite.

Can you be slim and have a fatty liver?

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{{^usCountry}} It is equally important not to judge health by body weight alone. A person may appear slim and still experience fatty liver, high cholesterol, low muscle strength or unstable blood sugar. On the other hand, someone with a larger body may be improving their strength, sleep, digestion and metabolic health. Waist circumference, energy levels, sleep quality, digestion, muscle health and medical reports together provide a clearer picture. Food is also only one part of wellbeing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is equally important not to judge health by body weight alone. A person may appear slim and still experience fatty liver, high cholesterol, low muscle strength or unstable blood sugar. On the other hand, someone with a larger body may be improving their strength, sleep, digestion and metabolic health. Waist circumference, energy levels, sleep quality, digestion, muscle health and medical reports together provide a clearer picture. Food is also only one part of wellbeing {{/usCountry}}

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Poor sleep, prolonged sitting, unaddressed stress and eating in a hurried state can affect digestion, hunger and blood sugar regulation. A short walk after meals, regular strength-based movement, better sleep timings and a few calm breaths before eating can support the body more than an extreme diet ever will. Most importantly, fathers should not wait for a diagnosis to begin caring for themselves.

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“Regular health checks and simple, sustainable changes can help identify imbalances early” says the expert.

Healthy eating does not mean giving up familiar Indian food or following a separate “diet.” It means learning to build meals that nourish, satisfy and support the body through different stages of life. When fathers prioritise their own wellbeing with the same care they offer their families, the whole household learns that looking after oneself is not selfish. It is responsible.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)