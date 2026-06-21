Book Box: The Fathers We Forgive

Dear Reader, There are three fathers in Whistler . (File Photo)

When I first read Pride and Prejudice, I admired Mr. Bennet.

There he was, sitting in his library surrounded by books, urbane and ironic, taking pithy potshots at Mrs. Bennet, fixated on getting her five daughters married.

Only much later did I realize that Mr. Bennet is too lofty to concern himself with his daughters’ prospects, leaving Mrs. Bennet to do the frantic, socially humiliating work of matchmaking. Because the truth was that marriage was one of the only avenues for advancement for women at that time; staying unmarried would mean being a dependent poor relation or at best a governess.

This is the great double standard of both literature and life: we vilify the flawed mothers who stay in the trenches, while romanticizing the inconsistent and often absent fathers.

There has been a spate of recent books on mothers who have traumatized their children; Arundhati Roy’s magnificent Mother Mary Comes to Me, Jennette McCurdy’s hard-hitting I’m Glad My Mom Died, and Molly Jong-Fast’s angsty How to Lose Your Mother. I have read every one of them, for their emotional truth and also because I am obsessed with mother-daughter stories. And while I sympathize with these daughters, it also seems to me we tend to blame mothers a lot more for our trauma.

Why?

Of course, literature and life are full of fathers who traumatize their children—Tara Westover’s bipolar, fanatic father in Educated, the poet Safiya Sinclair’s abusive father in How to Say Babylon, or all the alcoholic fathers in books like Angela’s Ashes.

But many literary fathers are idealized despite the harm they do. Think of the drinking dad in ATree Grows in Brooklyn with his extravagant, splashy gestures.

Then there are those literary fathers that are idealized because they had to play the role of both father and mother—like Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird or Dr. Carr in What Katy Did. I love them both, but I can see now, it’s the equivalent of the adoration a father gets when he takes his kids to the playground, whereas when a mother does it, it’s simply her job.

And then there are fathers that are idealized despite their absence, or maybe even because of it.