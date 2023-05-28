Home / Lifestyle / Health / What causes digital eye strain; tips to protect your eyes

What causes digital eye strain; tips to protect your eyes

May 28, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Computer vision syndrome refers to a variety of symptoms brought on by prolonged screen use. All you want to know.

Our eyes need extra care and protection in the digital era where we depend on computers and smartphone on a daily basis. It is not uncommon to develop headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision apart from a variety of other symptoms due to excessive screen time. Digital eye strain also known as computer vision syndrome is a problem caused by spending too much time on screens, which can be harmful to our eyes. (Also read: From eye strain to eye comfort: Importance of nutrition for better eye health)

Digital eye strain also known as computer vision syndrome is a problem caused by spending too much time on screens(Sketch by Piyali Ghosh Kumar)

In today's technologically advanced society, screens have become a part of our everyday life. We spend a lot of time attached to our digital devices, whether it's for entertainment, work, or socialising.

Computer vision syndrome refers to a variety of symptoms brought on by prolonged screen use. “Some of these symptoms include eye discomfort, dry eye fatigue, blurry vision, and headache due to extended device use,” says Dr Kumar Pankaj, Senior Consultant in Delhi.

These issues are caused by the blue light that screens emit. It is possible to avoid over-exposure to screens with mindfulness and with the help of a few simple tips.

TIPS TO SAFEGUARD EYES FROM DIGITAL STRAIN

Maintain distance

Maintaining a comfortable distance from the device, changing the screen's brightness and contrast, and reducing glare from outside light sources can all help to lessen eye strain.

Blue light filter

A blue light filter can decrease the exposure to hazardous blue light and thus save your vision.

Relaxation techniques

Finally, make an effort to keep screen time to a minimum, incorporate relaxing techniques and regular exercise into your daily routine to give your eyes the rest they need.

By implementing these strategies, one may considerably reduce the negative effects of digital eye strain on overall eye health.

(Text and sketch by Piyali Ghosh Kumar)

