What happens to your body when you stop smoking? A doctor breaks down the recovery timeline

Choosing to stop smoking is among the most important choices that a person ever makes. The process of the body healing itself begins just moments after quitting smoking. While recovery is a slow process, the body starts making the first positive changes minutes or hours after quitting, and this helps to lower the risks for developing diseases. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, decodes how your body reacts mentally and physically when you take deliberate steps to lose weight.

Choosing to stop smoking is among the most important choices that a person ever makes. (Unsplash)

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Physiological changes (minutes to weeks)

According to Dr Aravind, immediately stopping smoking results in rapid physiological changes in one’s body:

20 minutes: Heart rate and blood pressure start normalising.

12 hours: Carbon monoxide decreases, and oxygen levels increase.

24-72 hours: Bronchial tubes begin relaxing, which makes breathing easier.

2-12 weeks: Circulation and lung functioning improve.

Immediately stopping smoking results in rapid physiological changes in one’s body. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Aravind said, “These rapid changes show how the body immediately reacts to toxic cessation. Long-time smokers’ hearts begin receiving less strain unexpectedly quickly. It shows the ability of our body to recover after the cessation of smoking.” Recovery and lowering disease risk (months to years) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Aravind said, “These rapid changes show how the body immediately reacts to toxic cessation. Long-time smokers’ hearts begin receiving less strain unexpectedly quickly. It shows the ability of our body to recover after the cessation of smoking.” Recovery and lowering disease risk (months to years) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further abstention from smoking for months or years leads to the following recovery and lowering of the risk of diseases: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further abstention from smoking for months or years leads to the following recovery and lowering of the risk of diseases: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1 year: The risk of developing coronary heart disease significantly decreases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1 year: The risk of developing coronary heart disease significantly decreases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5 years: The risk of having a stroke becomes substantially lower because of the recovery of blood vessels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5 years: The risk of having a stroke becomes substantially lower because of the recovery of blood vessels. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 10 years: The probability of getting lung cancer dramatically lowers in comparison with active smokers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 10 years: The probability of getting lung cancer dramatically lowers in comparison with active smokers. {{/usCountry}}

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15 years: The risk of heart disease becomes close to that of a non-smoker’s body.

All of these positive results prove that quitting does not only mean avoiding negative effects on your body; it also allows for reversing damage in the long term.

The long-term benefits, such as lower risks of cancer, heart attack and stroke, make up for any discomfort that might occur in the short run. (Unsplash)

Nicotine withdrawal and lung healing

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In the early days of quitting smoking, the brain adapts to the lack of nicotine, which is a drug that the body gets used to for some time. Consequently, people going through this process will experience various withdrawal symptoms such as strong urges to smoke again, mood swings, irritability, increased anxiety levels, inability to concentrate, change in sleep pattern, and alterations in eating behaviour. Yet, on the other hand, recovery of the respiratory system starts at this point. Tiny hair structures in the lungs (cilia) become active again and begin to remove toxic substances along with the accumulated mucus.

Why does quitting make sense?

Dr Aravind highlighted that smoking cessation triggers a series of healing mechanisms that influence nearly every bodily system in a positive way. Although symptoms related to nicotine withdrawal can be tough, they are temporary and manageable through proper counselling and, when needed, nicotine therapy. The long-term benefits, such as lower risks of cancer, heart attack and stroke, make up for any discomfort that might occur in the short run.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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