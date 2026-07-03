What happens when you do cardio before lifting weights? Fitness coach helps decide the right order

Regular workout is key to maintaining good health, and that involves performing both cardio and strength training every week. Each group has its own benefits, and the order in which they are performed makes a difference as well.

Cardio should follow strength training, believes Eric Roberts. (Pexel)

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While the right order is often the topic of debate in gyms, online fitness coach and content creator Eric Roberts took to Instagram on July 1 and explained why cardio should come after weight training on the days in which one attempts both at the gym.

Why should cardio follow weight training?

According to the fitness coach, strength training comes before cardio. He reasoned his stance, stating that carbs present in the body are utilised by the muscles when one starts to work out.

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{{^usCountry}} If cardio, which has an arguably lower risk of injuries, is performed first, the body will utilise its ready supply of energy by the time one moves on to lifting weights. At that point, the person will not be able to lift heavy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If cardio, which has an arguably lower risk of injuries, is performed first, the body will utilise its ready supply of energy by the time one moves on to lifting weights. At that point, the person will not be able to lift heavy. {{/usCountry}}

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In Eric’s words, “Here's what happens if you do cardio before you lift weights. Your muscles store carbs and use those carbs as energy for your workouts. If you do high-intensity or long-duration cardio before lifting, your muscles will use all of those carbs, which means when you go to lift weights, you won't be able to lift as heavy, and you'll increase your risk of injury because it'll be harder to maintain proper form.”

“This is why if you're going to do cardio and weights on the same day, always lift weights first and then do cardio after.”

Differentiating between cardio and strength training

Cardio refers to the workout of the cardiovascular system. Also known as aerobic exercises, it includes activities such as walking, jogging, running, swimming, jumping, cycling, and more.

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According to Cleveland Clinic, performing cardio raises the heart rate of an individual for an extended period of time. It leads to more oxygen being utilised in the body and more energy being produced. It has many health benefits, including keeping the heart, lungs, brain and joints healthy.

Strength training refers to a group of exercises in which one has to work against an opposing force. Lifting weights is a form of strength training, but it can also be performed using bodyweight, such as during push-ups and pull-ups.

The benefits of strength training include developing and maintaining strong muscles and bones, managing chronic conditions, and improving the overall quality of life, as per Mayo Clinic.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.