What happens when you lose muscle after 50? Surgeon Dr Vuppu Ravikanth warns it may harm your spine

As one grows older, weight management becomes an indispensable part of health conversations, as it is essential for mobility and spinal health. However, after 50, the gradual loss of muscle mass and strength may also affect one's ability to move. What potential health problems can this cause? Let's hear from a specialist.



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Dr Vuppu Ravikanth, consultant in neuro and spine surgery at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada, warned that preserving muscle mass after 50 may be even more important than managing weight.

“Spine doctors who work on treating spinal conditions now identify muscle atrophy as the major factor which creates more serious consequences for spine health compared to their primary medical focus,” the surgeon said. His observation highlights the medical community's growing recognition of muscle loss as a significant threat to spinal health.

Why is muscle loss a threat to spinal health?

First, let's understand why muscles are necessary for spinal support. The surgeon broke down the reason behind this: "The muscles that exist around the spine function as essential elements which help people sustain their standing position while they keep their body balanced and their backbone in proper alignment. The spinal structure requires muscle mass and strength to function as its essential support system, which decreases in capacity when people reach advanced age.”

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{{^usCountry}} This weakening of the spine's muscular support may worsen scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. Dr Ravikanth also stated that sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass, strength and function, may contribute to disability and reduced mobility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This weakening of the spine's muscular support may worsen scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. Dr Ravikanth also stated that sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle mass, strength and function, may contribute to disability and reduced mobility. {{/usCountry}}

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“People who experience lower muscle mass develop more severe spinal curvature problems and chronic back pain, and their ability to move decreases more than people who maintain their muscle strength,” he added.

So people who suffer muscle loss may end up experiencing worse spinal curvature, and even greater back pain and mobility trouble. Meanwhile, those who preserve their muscle strength may be able to have better spinal health with mobility intact as they age.

How to maintain good muscle health?

Eat protein to maintain your muscle mass.

The surgeon explained that postmenopausal women and older adults with existing spinal degeneration are especially vulnerable.

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Since muscle loss can worsen spinal curvature and reduce stability, some older adults may develop a stooped posture and may have trouble walking.

Dr Ravikanth suggested some techniques to maintain muscle health: " I recommend strength training with proper protein consumption and vitamin D levels and regular physical exercise to maintain muscle health."

When you follow these, he believed scoliosis progression would slow down. He also stressed the fact that maintaining muscle strength should be viewed as an essential component of scoliosis management.

More about the expert

Dr Vuppu Ravikanth has over 20 years of experience. He is a neurosurgeon, and his areas of interest include brain tumours, spine tumours, tumours in newborn babies, all types of neuro problems in children, head injuries and spine injuries.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.