What is homocysteine? Longevity doctor explains overlooked cardiovascular risk marker
High homocysteine levels can damage blood vessels, lead to plaque build-up, and cause other damages to the cardiovascular system, shares Dr Vass.
Fitness influencers and health experts cannot stop talking about the importance of protein in a healthy diet. The macronutrient that is utilised by the body to build and repair tissues is broken down into different types of amino acids during digestion.
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One of the types of amino acids formed is homocysteine, which is further broken down by vitamins B12, B6, and folate into chemicals that are utilised by the body. However, this system can break down at times and put an individual at serious cardiovascular risk.
Taking to Instagram on April 8, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, explained what the risk is, how it is created, and what can be done to minimise it.
“Most people have never heard of homocysteine. And yet, it might be one of the most important labs you’re not running. It impacts your cardiovascular risk, brain ageing, methylation, and mood, all from one marker your doctor probably skips,” Dr Vass wrote in the caption.{{/usCountry}}
“Most people have never heard of homocysteine. And yet, it might be one of the most important labs you’re not running. It impacts your cardiovascular risk, brain ageing, methylation, and mood, all from one marker your doctor probably skips,” Dr Vass wrote in the caption.{{/usCountry}}
Why is high homocysteine dangerous?{{/usCountry}}
Why is high homocysteine dangerous?{{/usCountry}}
Dr Vass described homocysteine as “an amino acid produced when your body breaks down methionine (from protein). In a healthy body, it gets recycled using B12, B6, and folate. When that recycling breaks down, homocysteine builds up, and that's where the problems start.”
When the levels are too high, homocysteine can:
- Damage blood vessel walls
- Promote arterial plaque buildup
- Increase risk of blood clots and stroke
- Interfere with neurotransmitter and methylation pathways
According to the physician, elevated levels of homocysteine has been linked in studies to the following negative effects:
- Two to three-times increased risk of heart attack
- Stroke and clotting events
- Alzheimer's and cognitive decline
- Mood disorders such as anxiety, depression
- Infertility and pregnancy complications
The reason why this threat is overlooked is that homocysteine is not a part of the standard lipid panel, cautioned Dr Vass. It is usually only checked by doctors when the patient has a clotting disorder.
What causes high homocysteine
Dr Vass listed the following reasons for which one may develop high homocysteine levels.
- Vitamins B12, B6, or folate deficiency
- MTHFR genetic mutations (MTHFR is an enzyme that converts folate into its active form)
- Poor methylation
- Smoking or alcohol
- Chronic stress and inflammation
- High methionine intake without cofactors
How to safely lower homocysteine level
According to Dr Vass, the optimal range for homocysteine in the blood is less than 9umol/L (nine micromoles per litre). It can be maintained by addressing gut absorption, stress, alcohol, and toxins in the system, and also with the help of the following supplements:
- Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin or adenosylcobalamin)
- Folate (as methylfolate or folinic acid, not folic acid
- Vitamin B6 (P5P form)
- Magnesium and zinc
“A normal cholesterol panel doesn't mean your cardiovascular system is safe,” observed Dr Vass. “Homocysteine is silent, damaging, and fixable, if you test for it. If you want to protect your heart and brain, this marker belongs on your list.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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