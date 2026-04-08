What is homocysteine? Longevity doctor explains overlooked cardiovascular risk marker

Fitness influencers and health experts cannot stop talking about the importance of protein in a healthy diet. The macronutrient that is utilised by the body to build and repair tissues is broken down into different types of amino acids during digestion.

Homocysteine level is often missed by doctors in regular check-ups, shares Dr Vass. (Pexel)

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One of the types of amino acids formed is homocysteine, which is further broken down by vitamins B12, B6, and folate into chemicals that are utilised by the body. However, this system can break down at times and put an individual at serious cardiovascular risk.

Taking to Instagram on April 8, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, explained what the risk is, how it is created, and what can be done to minimise it.

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{{^usCountry}} “Most people have never heard of homocysteine. And yet, it might be one of the most important labs you’re not running. It impacts your cardiovascular risk, brain ageing, methylation, and mood, all from one marker your doctor probably skips,” Dr Vass wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most people have never heard of homocysteine. And yet, it might be one of the most important labs you’re not running. It impacts your cardiovascular risk, brain ageing, methylation, and mood, all from one marker your doctor probably skips,” Dr Vass wrote in the caption. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why is high homocysteine dangerous? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is high homocysteine dangerous? {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Vass described homocysteine as “an amino acid produced when your body breaks down methionine (from protein). In a healthy body, it gets recycled using B12, B6, and folate. When that recycling breaks down, homocysteine builds up, and that's where the problems start.”

When the levels are too high, homocysteine can:

Damage blood vessel walls

Promote arterial plaque buildup

Increase risk of blood clots and stroke

Interfere with neurotransmitter and methylation pathways

According to the physician, elevated levels of homocysteine has been linked in studies to the following negative effects:

Two to three-times increased risk of heart attack

Stroke and clotting events

Alzheimer's and cognitive decline

Mood disorders such as anxiety, depression

Infertility and pregnancy complications

The reason why this threat is overlooked is that homocysteine is not a part of the standard lipid panel, cautioned Dr Vass. It is usually only checked by doctors when the patient has a clotting disorder.

What causes high homocysteine

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Dr Vass listed the following reasons for which one may develop high homocysteine levels.

Vitamins B12, B6, or folate deficiency

MTHFR genetic mutations (MTHFR is an enzyme that converts folate into its active form)

Poor methylation

Smoking or alcohol

Chronic stress and inflammation

High methionine intake without cofactors

How to safely lower homocysteine level

According to Dr Vass, the optimal range for homocysteine in the blood is less than 9umol/L (nine micromoles per litre). It can be maintained by addressing gut absorption, stress, alcohol, and toxins in the system, and also with the help of the following supplements:

Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin or adenosylcobalamin)

Folate (as methylfolate or folinic acid, not folic acid

Vitamin B6 (P5P form)

Magnesium and zinc

“A normal cholesterol panel doesn't mean your cardiovascular system is safe,” observed Dr Vass. “Homocysteine is silent, damaging, and fixable, if you test for it. If you want to protect your heart and brain, this marker belongs on your list.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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