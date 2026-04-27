What is the difference between grade and stage in cancer diagnosis? Raipur-based senior cancer surgeon explains

A cancer diagnosis comes with two different classifications: grade and stage. A report may state that an individual has Grade 2, Stage IIIA breast cancer. Both of the terms have distinct meanings, which often leave people confused. Taking to Instagram on April 26, Dr Jayesh Sharma, Raipur-based oncologist with over 25 years of experience, explained what they are and how they are detected.

Before starting cancer treatment it is important to know both the grade and stage of cancer. (Pexel)

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What is the grade of cancer?

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Sharma explained the two terms, grade and stage of cancer, with the help of an allegory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sharma explained the two terms, grade and stage of cancer, with the help of an allegory. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Imagine cancer to be a gang of criminals and the doctor to be the chief of police. To deal with the gang problem in the city (the body of the infected individual), the first thing that needs to be done is rounding up a few members and understanding the threat that they present,” shared the oncologist. “The range of the threat that is in between an average college student and a dangerous career criminal is the grade.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Imagine cancer to be a gang of criminals and the doctor to be the chief of police. To deal with the gang problem in the city (the body of the infected individual), the first thing that needs to be done is rounding up a few members and understanding the threat that they present,” shared the oncologist. “The range of the threat that is in between an average college student and a dangerous career criminal is the grade.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Thus, the grade of cancer shows how similar cancerous cells look to normal cells, and at what rate they are likely to grow. Higher grade means more abnormal cells and faster growth. The test that is done to find out where the infected cell of an individual lies within the range of a normal to a completely infected cell is known as a biopsy. The biopsy also reveals how aggressive the cancer is. What is the stage of cancer? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thus, the grade of cancer shows how similar cancerous cells look to normal cells, and at what rate they are likely to grow. Higher grade means more abnormal cells and faster growth. The test that is done to find out where the infected cell of an individual lies within the range of a normal to a completely infected cell is known as a biopsy. The biopsy also reveals how aggressive the cancer is. What is the stage of cancer? {{/usCountry}}

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“To deal with the gang of criminals, the second thing that needs to be done is finding out how deep they have penetrated within the city. To do this, the chief of police will likely need to go through CCTV footage or send their own people out in the field to get the necessary information,” shared Dr Sharma.

The same logic is followed when doctors order tests while diagnosing cancer patients. It could be anything in a wide range of tests, such as a CT scan, PET CT scan, MRI, or ultrasound. This tells the doctor how far the cancer has spread within the body, and is known as the stage of cancer.

The oncologist further elaborated on the stages of cancer with the example of breast cancer.

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“In stage one of breast cancer, a small mass is seen in the breast, which has not spread to the underarms. In the second stage, the mass slightly increases in size, and there is likely to be small masses forming in the underarms as well. In stage three, the mass has grow significantly bigger and is affecting the skin, and there a number of masses in the underarms. Stage four is when the cancer has spread beyond the breast and underarms to other organs such as the lungs, liver and brain.”

Thus, grade means how aggressive the cancer is, and stage is how far it has spread.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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