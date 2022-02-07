What kind of diet to follow before workout? Rujuta Diwekar offers tips

Workouts are one of the most important parts of keeping ourselves fit. With the work from home culture establishing itself as a way of life in our day-to-day affairs, it is getting extremely important to move our body and stretch it. With the onset of the covid pandemic in 2020, we moved our office spaces directly to our homes. And hence, now sitting long hours on a chair in front of our laptop, without moving our bodies or getting up has become our regular lifestyle.

However, Rujuta Diwekar has a fix to that. She has recently started the 12-week fitness project 2022 where she demonstrated workout routine to be followed for the entire week. Through several free-hand exercise routines, using easily-available equipment at home, Rujuta urges her Instagram family to start stretching our body once in a while. Rujuta believes that if we do not use our body, we lose it eventually.

A few days back, Rujuta Diwekar shared the workout routine that needs to be followed for the fifth week of the year, in addition to all the other exercise routine of the other weeks as well. On Monday, Rujuta shared tips on what meal we should follow before working out. Rujuta wrote that in case we are working out after a heavy meal, we should rest for at least 90 minutes before starting the workout. Light meals should be consumed at least 60 minutes prior to the workout, however fruits can be consumed 10-15 minutes before the workout.

Rujuta added that following the meal plan helps in optimum calorie burning and provides fuel to the muscles. It also helps in prevention of injury. Rujuta mentioned that workouts should never be done in empty stomach or after having a cup of hot beverage, such as tea or coffee.