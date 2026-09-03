What not to do after having a stroke: Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla lists 5 mistakes to avoid

A stroke is a medical emergency that takes place when blood flow to a part of the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts, causing brain cells to die. It is a very serious condition that requires a person to get immediate medical assistance.

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However, in real life, there is not likely to be a doctor around every time a person experiences a stroke. Taking to Instagram on August 30, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla shared five mistakes to avoid in such situations that can make treatment and recovery more difficult.

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Mistake 1: Waiting for the symptoms to go away

{{^usCountry}} A stroke, no matter how minor, is a serious medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention. Waiting for the symptoms to resolve on their own is a serious mistake that one can make in such a situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A stroke, no matter how minor, is a serious medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention. Waiting for the symptoms to resolve on their own is a serious mistake that one can make in such a situation. {{/usCountry}}

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As per Dr Chawla, “Stroke symptoms can sometimes improve within a few hours. This can be a TIA (transient ischemic attack), which can happen before a major stroke. Never ignore sudden weakness or speech problems just because they get better.”

Mistake 2: Letting the patient sleep and rest at home

In the words of the neurologist, “A stroke is an emergency. Waiting at home can waste the precious treatment window when some stroke treatments may be most effective. The longer the delay, the greater the risk of permanent brain damage.”

Mistake 3: Giving food or water

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Dr Chawla warned that a stroke can affect the ability of an individual to swallow. If the patient cannot swallow properly, food or water can enter the lungs instead of the stomach.

“This is called 'aspiration' and can lead to pneumonia,” cautioned Dr Chawla. “It is safer to wait for a swallowing assessment at the hospital.”

Mistake 4: Giving aspirin without medical advice

Just because it is available over the counter does not mean that a person should pop an aspirin in case of a stroke. As Dr Chawla pointed out, “Not every stroke is caused by a blood clot. Some strokes happen because of bleeding in the brain.”

“The symptoms can look very similar, but the treatment is completely different. Giving aspirin before a CT scan can be dangerous if the patient has a bleeding stroke,” he added.

Mistake 5: Going to a small clinic instead of an emergency stroke care unit

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“A nearby clinic may not have the facilities needed for emergency stroke treatment. Every minute matters. So, take the patient directly to a hospital with emergency stroke care,” noted the neurologist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.