What should be in your mental health kit? Psychiatrist shares simple tools for emotional emergencies

Most households keep an emergency medical kit ready in case of injuries, sudden illness and other physical health concerns. But what about emotional emergencies? Your mental health is also equally critical. Distress, anxiety, panic, grief or emotional overwhelm can also hit suddenly and dramatically. Suffice to say, if there's a toolkit for physical first aid, there should also be one for emotional first aid.ALSO READ: Feeling like you're living the same day on repeat? Psychotherapist reveals 6 signs you may be stuck in burnout cycle

If you are feeling low, consider following some of the techniques from the mental health toolkit. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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What makes a ‘mental health kit’? To get to the bottom of this, HT Lifestyle in a conversation with Dr Manasvi. M, consultant adult psychiatrist at Maarga Mind Care tried to understand what a mental health kit typically consists of.

Describing the toolkit, she said, "A mental health toolkit consists of the simplest techniques and activities that help maintain your emotional stability.”

To simplify it, this figurative toolkit comprises of small, easy practices that help distressed people regulate their emotions.

It also draws a parallel between mental and physical health. Just as people prepare in advance to protect their physical health, emotional wellbeing too requires prior preparation. This means one should be familiar with calming activities and techniques that can help during moments of distress, anxiety, stress or in general emotionally overwhelmed state.

What is in ‘mental health toolkit’?

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Do deep breathing techniques like: box breathing, belly breathing, alternate nostril breathing. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} Here are the techniques the psychiatrist recommended that make up your ‘mental health toolkit’: Identify your emotions: The first step is to understand what you are feeling. This means recognising what you are feeling, happy, sad, angry, anxious or overwhelmed. Journal your feelings in a diary. Track your state of mind: This can be done by writing down the emotions and simply checking in with yourself through the day. For example, observe your sleep quality, mood changes and situations or people that affected you positively or negatively. Learn how to calm your mind: When the mind is filled with negative or frightening thoughts, substitute them with positive and soothing feelings. For example, if you keep going back to a hurtful memory, gently envision a peaceful garden while listening to your comfort music. Practise deep breathing or meditation: Simple practices such as deep breathing and meditation can help nervous system and make emotional distress become more manageable. Try the 5-4-3-2-1 breathing technique: Breathing technique which involves counting five objects you see, four items you can touch, three sounds you can hear, two smells, and one taste. Helps during anxiety attacks, brings you back to present. Lifestyle practices that help {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are the techniques the psychiatrist recommended that make up your ‘mental health toolkit’: Identify your emotions: The first step is to understand what you are feeling. This means recognising what you are feeling, happy, sad, angry, anxious or overwhelmed. Journal your feelings in a diary. Track your state of mind: This can be done by writing down the emotions and simply checking in with yourself through the day. For example, observe your sleep quality, mood changes and situations or people that affected you positively or negatively. Learn how to calm your mind: When the mind is filled with negative or frightening thoughts, substitute them with positive and soothing feelings. For example, if you keep going back to a hurtful memory, gently envision a peaceful garden while listening to your comfort music. Practise deep breathing or meditation: Simple practices such as deep breathing and meditation can help nervous system and make emotional distress become more manageable. Try the 5-4-3-2-1 breathing technique: Breathing technique which involves counting five objects you see, four items you can touch, three sounds you can hear, two smells, and one taste. Helps during anxiety attacks, brings you back to present. Lifestyle practices that help {{/usCountry}}

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Meet your friends more often! Social connections are enriching for your mental wellbeing. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Aside from the mental health kit; how you live, the daily routine you follow also support your mental health. Dr Manasvi explained that basics like sleep, nutrition, exercise, reduced screen exposure, human connection and enjoyable activities all ensure in maintaining emotional balance.

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Emotional well-being can be traced back to your daily physical routines. This means that mental health care should not be viewed as a crisis response, that you bring out the big guns of journaling and meditation when you are stressed. Small lifestyle habits, when practiced regularly, can teach your mind to handle pressure.

“Human interactions are also an equally important part of maintaining emotional wellbeing. Being able to communicate with family members, friends, and peers allows to feel less isolated and emotionally supported.”

The psychiatrist also asserted that human connections are important, whether with family members, friends or peers. When you are isolated, you may feel more emotionally vulnerable. Having someone in your inner circle with whom you can share your feelings can make you feel less alone, heard and supported. It can also reduce the emotional burden you may be carrying. It is important to note that emotional emergencies should not always be handled alone. Just as you may reach out for help and a loved one takes care of you when you are physically sick, similarly, when you are emotionally distressed, make sure you connect with someone trusted.

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Lastly, it is important to take out some ‘me-time’ and do activities that bring comfort and relaxation. Another reason behind mental exhaustion can be constantly giving too much of yourself to others without actually taking care of yourself. Dr Manasvi recommended taking some time out for yourself, whether reading, listening to music, journaling, gardening, painting or just simply sitting quietly. When you are too available for everyone, you may feel emotionally drained.

The insights a therapist may give you acts as the best mental health toolkit. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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However, the psychiatrist admitted that the best mental health kit is knowing when to seek professional help. She said, "The best mental health kit is reaching out to a mental health professional at the earliest observation or feeling of emotional discomfort.”

This means while grounding techniques, lifestyle habits do help, they should not replace professional care when emotional distress feels too intense, persistent and hard to manage.

ote to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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