What to eat after fasting? Raipur-based oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explains

Fasting has evolved into a healthcare trend from being something that was typically associated with religious practices. With more and more people getting into fasting, it is important to know the right way to break it as well.

Chosing the right for breaking fast is important to stay healthy. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on July 5, oncologist Dr Jayesh Sharma explained how fasting works and what one should eat while getting out of it. He also pointed out which groups should avoid fasting as a whole to maintain good health.

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What should one eat while breaking fast?

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sharma, how long a person should fast is not the important question when it comes to staying healthy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sharma, how long a person should fast is not the important question when it comes to staying healthy. {{/usCountry}}

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“The important question is: what should we eat when we are breaking the fast? First, let's understand how fasting works; from that, we will understand what we should eat,” he stated.

During fasting, our body breaks down many of our damaged cells and generates energy by using the energy stores in our liver and fat, explained the oncologist.

“We need to replace those damaged cells that were broken down, but we do not need to replace the energy that was consumed. Therefore, you should eat more protein and eat less sugar and fat,” he stated.

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While breaking a fast, it is generally advised to start eating with something light, such as fruits or a lentil (dal) soup, and then gradually move on to proteins.

Who should not fast?

While fasting offers a number of health benefits, it is definitely not suited for everyone. As Dr Sharma explained, fasting interrupts the “building phase” of the body.

“Consequently, fasting should not be done during pregnancy, breastfeeding, or by elderly people whose bodies are already experiencing high levels of breakdown,” he shared.

“ If your weight is less than normal, you should not fast. Patients with diabetes and kidney disease should never fast without talking to their doctor, or there could be serious consequences,” cautioned the oncologist.

Even without falling under the above-mentioned categories, if a person cannot fast because they feel headaches, giddiness, or simply feel very unwell without eating for an extended period of time, there is nothing to worry about as fasting is not compulsory, noted Dr Sharma.

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“Focus on your diet and exercise. That is where we mostly make mistakes, and if we correct those, the benefits will follow,” he stated.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Jayesh Sharma is a senior cancer surgeon at ITSA Hospital, Raipur. With over 25 years of experience in surgical oncology, he is an expert in oral, breast, and abdominal cancers, with a special focus on complex cases.

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