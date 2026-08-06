What your tongue says about your health: Orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh explains 5 changes that deserve attention

Taking care of oral health is not just limited to brushing our teeth every morning; taking note of the tongue is equally important. According to orthodontist Dr Jaineel Parekh, the tongue can offer valuable clues about the overall health of an individual, sometimes even before other symptoms appear.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Parekh noted that dentists routinely examine the tongue during oral check-ups because changes in its colour, texture, or appearance may point to nutritional deficiencies, infections, dehydration or, in some cases, more serious conditions.

He shared five changes to the tongue that individuals should be mindful of, which are presented as follows.

1. A persistent white coating

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A persistent white coating on the tongue is not always harmless.

{{^usCountry}} A thin white coating after waking up is usually harmless. However, if one observes a thick white area that does not go away after brushing, it may be an indication of a fungal infection, such as oral thrush or a disease known as leukoplakia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A thin white coating after waking up is usually harmless. However, if one observes a thick white area that does not go away after brushing, it may be an indication of a fungal infection, such as oral thrush or a disease known as leukoplakia. {{/usCountry}}

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White areas that do not go away may sometimes be precancerous and should be checked out by a dentist, cautioned Dr Parekh.

2. A bright red or smooth tongue

A tongue that appears excessively red, smooth or shiny could be indicative of a deficiency of vitamin B12, folic acid or iron.

“It is more pertinent to India, given that anaemia remains common amongst a sizable population in the country,” stated the orthodontist.

3. Cracks that suddenly appear

A fissured or cracked tongue is often harmless and becomes more common with age. However, in case of sudden development of cracks that become painful or food trapping, they could cause irritation or infections.

According to Dr Parekh, good oral hygiene and dental examination could reduce the risks of such complications.

4. Painful sores that don't heal

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Most mouth ulcers heal within one to two weeks. If a sore on the tongue persists beyond two weeks, bleeds easily or causes difficulty while eating or speaking, it should never be ignored. Persistent ulcers are among the warning signs that require immediate professional evaluation, especially in individuals who use tobacco or consume alcohol regularly.

5. Swelling or changes in size

A swollen tongue is caused by allergies, infections, side effects of medications, or other health problems.

As per Dr Parekh, “It can also be so large that it blocks one’s airways or affects their ability to swallow. Any unexplained swelling that persists should be assessed by both a physician and a dentist.”

“Your tongue is more than a muscle that helps you speak and taste; it is often one of the body's earliest health indicators,” stated the orthodontist. “Spending just a few seconds examining it while brushing your teeth and keeping up with routine dental check-ups can help identify problems before they become serious.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Jaineel Parekh is an orthodontist at Laxmi Dental Limited. The Mumbai-based specialist has over 15 years of clinical experience.