When Abhimanyu Dassani says 'meet me at the bar,' he means this bar...

When Abhimanyu says bar, he means only one bar – the gym bar for pullups.
When Abhimanyu Dassani says 'meet me at the bar,' he means this bar...(Instagram/@abhimanyud)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 05:17 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Abhimanyu Dassani's fitness videos and pictures are goals for us – we mean it. The actor's animal flow workout in every video that makes way from his gym to his Instagram profile keeps reinstating on the fact that the actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and for all the right reasons. From showing off his abs to acing the lunges in the garden to perfecting his approach at pullups in the bar, Abhimanyu's fitness videos make us wonder if there is anything at all that he cannot do.

Abhimanyu, who is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Meenakshi Sundareshwar, was spotted on Saturday, acing his weekend workout in style. The video, shared by Abhimanyu on his Instagram profile, perfectly documented the actor's dedication and hard work that he puts to his fitness routine, on a regular basis.

In the video, Abhimanyu can be seen performing pullups vigorously by supporting his body on two gym bars. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a black pair of gym trousers, Abhimanyu wrapped his blue sweatshirt around his waist as he can be seen engrossed in his pullup routine. When Abhimanyu says bar, he means only one bar – the gym bar for pullups. "Meet me at the bar," Abhimanyu gave a twist to the words and captioned his video. Take a look at his fitness video here:

Abhimanyu keeps sharing snippets from his gym diaries on his Instagram profile. A few days back, Abhimanyu showed off his martial arts skills in a video for his Instagram family. In the video, Abhimanyu can be seen working on his arm muscles and his abs by rotating a stick of sorts with one hand. "My kinda staff meeting," he wrote. Take a look:

Pullups, as performed by Abhimanyu in the recent video, come with multiple health benefits. They help in strengthening the back, arm and the shoulder muscles. They also help in enhancing the overall strength of the body and improving the physical and the mental health.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

