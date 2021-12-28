'When life puts you down,' bounce back in action like Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas is the real-life Minnal Murali – we have proof of it. The actor is stunning his fans on Instagram with snippets from his fitness routine and they are everything that a superhero can only do. From doing flying pushups to lying down and getting back on foot in a split second, Tovino is proving to us time and again that he is indeed the fit cast for the recently released Malayalam film. Tovino-starring Minnal Murali released on the OTT platform Netflix a few days back and since then it has been creating ripples across the country and abroad for its eccentric portrayal of a highly-Indianised superhero.

Tovino, who played the titular role of Minnal Murali – a fashion-loving eccentric small town boy who gets struck by lightning and gets bestowed with superpowers – is currently basking in the success of his film. The Basil Joseph-directed film has been garnering praises from critics and audience for its simple yet powerful storytelling. Tovino, however, wanted to fly. Even though his superpower-bestowed character in the film had a fall flat on face moment in the film, in real life, he sure can fly. He showed us how it's done through flying pushups.

For Tuesday, Tovino served us a life mantra through a snippet of his workout routine. In the video, shared on his Instagram profile, Tovino can be seen lying on a yoga mat with his knees folded near to his chest and his hands in his shorts' pockets. Then in one swift motion, he can be seen jumping up on the ground and standing and walking away with a whole lot of swag. "Happy Tuesday Folks! And that’s how you bounce back when life puts you down," Tovino captioned his video.

Kip up, as performed by Tovino, is an acrobatic move which brings a lot of health benefits with itself. It helps in strengthening the core, back, gluteal, shoulder and arm muscles. It also requires a lot of agility and speed of the body, to be performed.