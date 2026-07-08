Why asthma worsens during monsoon: Pulmonologist Dr Loveleen Mangla shares 10 precautions every patient should follow

Monsoon may bring relief from the summer heat, but for people with asthma, it can also trigger flare-ups. Increased humidity, mould growth and viral infections can make breathing more difficult. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Loveleen Mangla, Sr. Consultant & HOD Unit (2) – Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Metro Hospital Faridabad NCR, explains why asthma often worsens during the rainy season and shares essential precautions to stay safe. (Also read: 49-year-old cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares heart-healthy habits he swears by: 'Walk for 10 minutes after dinner' )

Why does asthma worsen during the monsoon

During the monsoon, viral infections can trigger asthma attacks. I (Pexel)

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According to Dr Loveleen Mangla, "Asthma is a chronic lung condition that requires regular medication. Increased humidity can lead to airway inflammation and bronchoconstriction, making it harder for people with asthma to breathe."

He explains that "High moisture levels create an ideal environment for mould and dust mites, which are common asthma triggers. Humidity can also increase mucus production and sweating, while symptoms such as coughing and wheezing often become worse in humid conditions."

Dr Mangla further adds, “During the rainy season, cold breezes and damp weather can trigger asthma attacks. While this weather may be normal for healthy individuals, bronchial asthma patients, especially those already experiencing an exacerbation, may develop severe symptoms such as cough, breathlessness, wheezing and even fever.”

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Asthma is a chronic condition of the lower airways, the bronchial tubes in the lungs.

Precautions asthma patients should take during the rainy season

1. Stay indoors as much as possible

{{^usCountry}} Dr Mangla advises, "Staying indoors is important, especially during heavy rain and thunderstorms, as these can trigger asthma symptoms. If you're using an air conditioner, adjust the flaps so the cool air does not blow directly onto your face, as this may worsen symptoms." 2. Keep your home dry and mould-free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Mangla advises, "Staying indoors is important, especially during heavy rain and thunderstorms, as these can trigger asthma symptoms. If you're using an air conditioner, adjust the flaps so the cool air does not blow directly onto your face, as this may worsen symptoms." 2. Keep your home dry and mould-free {{/usCountry}}

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"Avoiding exposure to mould and allergens is essential," he says. "Check walls, doors and damp corners for mould growth and remove it promptly. Keeping your home clean and dry helps reduce exposure to asthma triggers."

3. Reduce indoor humidity

According to Dr Mangla, “Using a dehumidifier can help reduce excess moisture indoors, making the environment less favourable for mould and dust mites.”

4. Avoid common asthma triggers

He recommends, "Stay away from old buildings, piles of wet leaves, mud, dust and other damp environments, as these can aggravate asthma symptoms."

5. Continue taking prescribed medications

Dr Mangla stresses, “Continue taking your prescribed medications regularly. Metered-dose inhalers (MDIs) and dry powder inhalers (DPIs) are not a habit—they are a necessity, especially during the rainy season. If symptoms worsen, consult a pulmonologist without delay.”

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Viral infections are common during the rainy season and are a major trigger for asthma flare-ups.

6. Protect yourself from viral infections

"Viral infections are a common trigger for asthma attacks during the monsoon," he says. "Try to stay away from people who are unwell and maintain good hygiene to reduce your risk of infection."

7. Wear a mask outdoors

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Dr Mangla advises, "If you need to step outside, wear a face mask. It helps reduce exposure to fungal spores, dust, pollen and other airborne allergens that are more common during the rainy season."

8. Avoid very cold foods and drinks

He adds, "Cold drinks and ice creams may aggravate asthma symptoms in some individuals, so it is best to avoid them during the monsoon."

9. Plan outdoor activities carefully

According to Dr Mangla, "Outdoor allergens such as dust and pollen can still trigger asthma. If possible, plan outdoor activities when pollen levels are lower and always wear a mask while outdoors."

10. Eat a healthy, balanced diet

Finally, Dr Mangla says, "A balanced and nutritious diet supports the immune system, helps reduce inflammation and may improve overall respiratory health, making it easier to manage asthma symptoms."

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Dr Loveleen Mangla is a Senior Consultant & HOD, Unit 2, Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Metro Heart Institute with Multispecialty, Faridabad, with over 15 years of experience in pulmonology. He specialises in interventional pulmonology, sleep medicine and the management of complex respiratory disorders, including interstitial lung disease (ILD).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.