Why do we sometimes feel worse after waking up from a nap? Maryland doctor explains

A quick nap is the go-to of many when they find themselves in need of a quick refreshment, especially at home. However, they often wake up from the nap groggy and discombobulated, and occasionally more tired than they were before.

To feel well-rested after a nap, timing it right is important, shares Dr Sood. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on June 25, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained why this happens, and what can be done about it.

Why does one feel more tired after a nap?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, the reason a person feels more tired immediately after a nap than before is due to a phenomenon known as sleep inertia. Sleep takes place in cycles of light and deep sleep. When one is awoken in the middle of deep sleep, the body finds it difficult to adjust to the sudden shift and therefore, reacts in a number of ways. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, the reason a person feels more tired immediately after a nap than before is due to a phenomenon known as sleep inertia. Sleep takes place in cycles of light and deep sleep. When one is awoken in the middle of deep sleep, the body finds it difficult to adjust to the sudden shift and therefore, reacts in a number of ways. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “If naps are supposed to be restful, why do some people wake up from a nap feeling worse than when they fell asleep? The answer is often something called sleep inertia.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “If naps are supposed to be restful, why do some people wake up from a nap feeling worse than when they fell asleep? The answer is often something called sleep inertia.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “When you sleep at night, your brain usually moves through multiple sleep cycles and has time to gradually prepare for waking up. But during a nap, you can accidentally wake up in the middle of deep sleep before that process is complete.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When you sleep at night, your brain usually moves through multiple sleep cycles and has time to gradually prepare for waking up. But during a nap, you can accidentally wake up in the middle of deep sleep before that process is complete.” {{/usCountry}}

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“When that happens, the brain is essentially caught off guard,” noted Dr Sood. At that time, a person can wake up feeling groggy, confused, dizzy, or like they have no idea what day it is.

“Some people even wake up sweaty because the body is rapidly shifting from sleep mode back to wakefulness while heart rate, blood flow, and temperature regulation are still adjusting,” he added.

How to avoid feeling groggy after a nap?

The best way to avoid being dazed and tired after a nap is to follow a 90-minute sleep cycle, rather than wake up after a random 45-minute nap, noted Dr Sood. The other option is to keep the nap short enough not to enter deep sleep.

As Dr Sood explained, “One trick that may help is keeping naps shorter, around 10 to 20 minutes, because you're less likely to enter deep sleep in the first place. For most people, this isn't a sign that anything is wrong; it's usually just your brain reminding you that it doesn't like being pulled out of deep sleep before it's ready.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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