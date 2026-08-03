Why does indigestion increase in monsoon? Gastroenterologist Dr Bhaskar Nandi explains and shares preventive measures

The rainy season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also coincides with a noticeable rise in digestive problems. Many people experience bloating, acidity, indigestion, stomach infections, nausea, diarrhoea, or constipation during the monsoon.

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Air Cmde (Dr) Bhaskar Nandi shared with HT Lifestyle why that happens, and what preventive measures one can take against it.

Reasons for rise in indigestion during the rainy season

According to Dr Nandi, the rise in indigestion during the rainy season is the combined effect of a number of reasons. These include:

Increased humidity

Fluctuating temperatures

Higher risk of food and water contamination

These create ideal conditions for bacteria, viruses, and parasites to thrive. At the same time, people often consume more fried snacks, street food, and sugary beverages during the rains, further increasing the burden on the digestive system.

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{{^usCountry}} “Monsoon weather can also influence the body's digestive efficiency,” stated Dr Nandi. “The humid environment may slow down the digestive process, making people feel heavier or more bloated after meals.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Monsoon weather can also influence the body's digestive efficiency,” stated Dr Nandi. “The humid environment may slow down the digestive process, making people feel heavier or more bloated after meals.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Reduced physical activity during rainy days can further contribute to sluggish digestion and constipation. Additionally, the immune system may be more vulnerable to gastrointestinal infections during this season, making it easier for contaminated food or water to trigger illnesses such as food poisoning or gastroenteritis,” he shared.

Preventive measures to take against indigestion

Maintaining good food hygiene is one of the most effective ways to protect digestive health during the rainy season. Dr Nandi suggested following the guidelines provided below.

Freshly cooked food is safer to consume during the monsoon.

Always consume freshly cooked, hot meals and avoid food that has been left uncovered for long periods.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before consumption, and whenever possible, choose cooked vegetables over raw salads, especially when eating outside.

Drink only clean, filtered, or boiled water, as contaminated water is a common source of stomach infections during the monsoon.

Try to avoid roadside food and beverages, where hygiene standards may be difficult to assess.

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Dietary choices play an equally important role in keeping the digestive system healthy. The guidelines for the same, as shared by Nandi, are as follows.

Include easily digestible foods such as rice, dal, khichdi, curd (if well tolerated), soups, and seasonal fruits that have been washed properly.

Fibre-rich foods, adequate hydration, and probiotic-rich foods can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome and support regular bowel movements.

Limit excessive intake of oily, spicy, and processed foods, as they can aggravate acidity, indigestion, and bloating.

Eating smaller, more frequent meals instead of heavy portions can also reduce the strain on the digestive system.

“Most digestive discomfort during the monsoon is mild and improves with adequate hydration, rest, and dietary modifications,” noted Dr Nandi. “However, persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, high fever, blood in stools, or diarrhoea lasting more than two days should never be ignored, as these may indicate a serious gastrointestinal infection requiring prompt medical evaluation.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Air Cmde (Dr) Bhaskar Nandi, MBBS, MD, DM, is the Director and Head of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy at Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad. He has over 33 years of experience in managing complex digestive and liver diseases.