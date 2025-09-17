Woman diagnosed with kidney failure shares ‘normal’ symptoms she ignored for years: ‘I thought it was just stress'

Kidney failure is often called a ‘silent killer’ because its early signs can be mistaken for everyday health issues. Many people dismiss these symptoms as side effects of stress, lifestyle, or minor health problems. But ignoring them can have serious consequences. One woman named Unaiza found this out the hard way when she was diagnosed with kidney failure after ignoring such symptoms for years. (Also read: Nephrologist shares 7 signs you may be mistaking for 'tiredness' but could actually signal serious kidney disease ) Ignoring early kidney failure symptoms can lead to serious consequences. (AI generated image)

Common symptoms of kidney disease that feel ‘too normal’

In one of her Instagram posts, Unaiza opened up about the common symptoms she brushed off as normal, which later turned out to be signs of chronic kidney disease.

“They seemed too normal to be dangerous. Looking back, the signs were all there. But like many others, I dismissed them as nothing serious, just side effects of a busy, stressful life. Here’s what I went through,” says Unaiza, recalling her journey before being diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

She explains the symptoms she ignored for years:

Persistent headaches: “I thought it was just stress from my studies and career,” says Unaiza. They happened often, but she never imagined they could signal something more serious.

“I thought it was just stress from my studies and career,” says Unaiza. They happened often, but she never imagined they could signal something more serious. Itchy, dry skin: Living in a dry climate, she assumed it was just a skincare issue and applied more moisturiser.

Living in a dry climate, she assumed it was just a skincare issue and applied more moisturiser. Confusion and lack of concentration: She thought it was due to mental exhaustion and a poor attention span.

She thought it was due to mental exhaustion and a poor attention span. Severe anxiety with chest pain: She linked it to her worries about the future.

She linked it to her worries about the future. Leg pain and muscle cramps: She dismissed them as overwork or post-workout soreness.

How a simple test can save years of your life

“These symptoms are early signs of kidney failure. But they’re often overlooked because they can be easily tied to more common issues. I made the mistake of not taking them seriously,” Unaiza admits.

Sharing her advice, she adds, “Please, if you’re experiencing any of these, don’t brush them off. A simple blood test can detect kidney issues early. It doesn’t cost much, but it could buy you 10 to 15 more healthy years.” “Kidney failure is a silent killer. It doesn’t make a grand entrance. By the time it shows up fully, it may already be too late,” she concludes.

Early symptoms you should not ignore

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonusing Patil explained that early detection of kidney disease is crucial, as it can slow progression, improve long-term health outcomes, and in some cases, halt the condition altogether.

He highlighted key early warning signs to watch for, including persistent fatigue and weakness, changes in urination (such as increased frequency, foamy or dark urine, or blood in urine), swelling in the ankles, feet, or around the eyes, itchy skin, loss of appetite, and muscle cramps caused by electrolyte imbalances.

Recognising these symptoms early allows patients to manage the disease effectively and potentially avoid more invasive treatments like dialysis or a kidney transplant. Click here to read the full article.



Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.