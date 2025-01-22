Woman who dropped 60 kg in 12 months shares recipe of ‘magic drink for weight loss’: But does it actually work? Find out

Ajwain (carom seeds) and methi dana (fenugreek seeds) water is a popular morning drink in Ayurvedic medicine, and it's believed to aid in weight loss. A woman named Rajii Ghanghas, who weighed 155 kg and has been sharing insights from her weight loss journey swears by a morning drink made of ajwain and methi dana. Also read | Lose 3 kg in 7 days? Dietitian shares soup recipe for quick weight loss; find out if it actually works Rajii Ghanghas has lost over 60 kg in a year. (Instagram/ Rajii Ghanghas)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Suhani Seth Agarwal, head of the dietetics department at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, confirms that such a morning drink 'may support comprehensive weight loss strategies' as she spoke about the benefits of ajwain and methi dana. “Drinking this combination daily in moderation, along with mindful eating habits, can help manage weight over time,” she says.

How to make this morning drink for weight loss

Rajii said on Instagram that this drink was 'best for winters'. In her caption, she wrote, “Let’s transform ourselves together in 2025. I have lost 60+ kgs in 12 months, and I am still working on myself.”

According to her, you will need to boil two glasses of water with 1 tsp of methi dana and 1/2 tsp of ajwain for 2 minutes. Strain this and drink it. Rajii also said, “Take it as the first drink in the morning and also 10-15 minutes before sleeping at night. This will help in improving your metabolism. Want to see a drastic change? Follow a calorie deficit diet and do 40 minutes of HIIT workout with this.”

What you need to know

In the realm of weight management, traditional herbal interventions like methi and ajwain water represent a nuanced approach to metabolic modulation, Dr Suhani Seth Agarwal tells HT Lifestyle, adding, “While not a standalone solution, these natural compounds demonstrate promising biochemical interactions that may support comprehensive weight loss strategies.”

Methi dana has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can support overall health. (Freepik)

Benefits of methi dana

Methi dana is high in fibre, which can help promote satiety and reduce overall calorie intake, Dr Suhani says. Fenugreek may also help regulate blood sugar levels, which can reduce cravings and prevent overeating, she adds. Additionally, it has mild anti-inflammatory properties that can support overall health.

Benefits of ajwain

Dr Suhani says it is known for its digestive benefits. It may help with bloating and indigestion, which can make people feel lighter. While not directly related to fat loss, improved digestion can promote better metabolism and nutrient absorption, she adds.

“Both fenugreek and ajwain may have a modest effect on metabolism, but they are unlikely to result in significant weight loss without accompanying changes in diet and physical activity. Also, these ingredients should be seen as complementary to a balanced diet rather than a substitute for healthy eating or exercise,” Dr Suhani says.

Final thoughts

According to Dr Suhani, “It is crucial to emphasise that sustainable weight loss remains fundamentally dependent on balanced nutrition, consistent physical activity, and individualised medical guidance. These herbal interventions should be viewed as complementary adjuncts rather than definitive therapeutic interventions.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.