Woman who lost 31 kg in just 24 weeks reveals '3 things she did to keep off weight, build muscle': Calorie deficit...

Fitness trainer Tara Dixon posts about weight loss, healthy diets, and sustainable workouts. In one of her Instagram posts, Tara, who is also a mother, spoke about 'the 3 things she did to actually lose weight, keep it off, and build muscle'. Alongside a before-and-after weight loss glimpse of her body, the US-based personal fitness trainer wrote, "So, I show you a lot of transformations and rarely talk about what I did. So here we go…" Also read | How to lose weight fast and keep it off for good. Start doing these 8 things every day Tara Dixon gets honest about her weight loss in her Instagram posts. (Instagram/ Tara Dixon)

Stuck to a calorie deficit 80 percent of the time

Tara Dixon then began to write about the things that aided her weight loss, starting with calorie deficit. She wrote, “1. Stuck to a calorie deficit 80 percent of the time, without restricting any food groups. Fancied chocolate? That’s ok within my calories.”

Started walking 10,000 steps a day

She added that she now loves to walk and that she started doing cross-training classes. “2. I started walking 10,000 steps a day. I didn’t realise how lazy I had become. I’d drive EVERYWHERE, and walking felt like a chore. Now, I love it and walk as much as I can.”

Regular cross-training classes

Tara also said, “3. I started doing regular cross-training classes, which are a mix of cardio and weights. It also gave me a community and accountability as I had to book the classes in advance.”

Rounding up her post, Tara wrote, "And that, my friends, is pretty much it. Don’t get me wrong. At the start, I worked really hard. I stayed in a deficit pretty much all the time, but I wanted to change so badly that I knew I needed to be strong to get going. But one year later, it doesn’t feel hard. It feels like a way of life—a way of life that I’m absolutely buzzing about — strong, happy, and healthy!"

In an earlier post, Tara shared photos of her weekly progress during her weight loss journey to motivate followers on Instagram. Check it out here. She shared the changes her body went through over 24 weeks as she lost drastic weight.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.