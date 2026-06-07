Woman who lost 35 kg in a year reveals 6 ‘boring’ habits that actually worked: ‘Not eating dinner with my family’

Weight loss journeys are often filled with complex diets, intense workout plans, and quick-fix trends that rarely last. But sometimes, it is the simplest and most consistent habits that bring the most lasting change over time.

Consistency over perfection helped Shavy lose 35 kg in a year.(Instagram/@shavyjain7)

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A woman named Shavy, who lost 35 kg over 12 months, has shared six “effective” lifestyle changes that helped her achieve her transformation. In her June 6 Instagram post, she highlighted how simple, consistent habits rooted in everyday discipline played a key role in her weight-loss journey. (Also read: 44-year-old gastroenterologist shares 5 health lessons he wishes he knew in his 20s: ‘No bank account for lost sleep' )

1. Not eating dinner with my family at dining table

“This is a temporary change I made during my fat loss phase,” says Shavy. “My family didn’t share my goals, and they would often make comments about my diet food. So I stopped eating with them.” For her, this wasn’t about distancing from family emotionally, but about protecting her focus during a sensitive routine-building phase.

2. Brushing right after my dinner

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{{^usCountry}} “It was an official SHUT DOWN to my brain that eating for the day is officially over,” she explains. Shavy adds that on days she struggled with control and ended up eating again, she would brush once more. “That small act created a boundary in my mind. It told me, kitchen is closed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was an official SHUT DOWN to my brain that eating for the day is officially over,” she explains. Shavy adds that on days she struggled with control and ended up eating again, she would brush once more. “That small act created a boundary in my mind. It told me, kitchen is closed.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Having a no-screen binge ritual {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Having a no-screen binge ritual {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m telling you guys, binging is situational,” she says. Her rule was simple: if she ever felt like bingeing, she had to do it without any screen. “And honestly, I didn’t want to do it anymore. Without distraction, the urge just faded.”

4. Postponing binges to tomorrow

Instead of restriction, Shavy used delay as a tool. “I kept telling myself, ‘I can have it tomorrow.’ It worked way better than saying ‘I can never eat this again.’” That mental shift helped reduce emotional resistance and cravings.

5. Keeping protein visible in the fridge

Out of sight, out of mind doesn’t always work, so she reversed it. “Roasted chana, soya, paneer, boiled eggs, cheese, these were always visible,” she shares. “If I wanted to snack, the healthiest option had to be the easiest option.”

6. Pressing ‘not Interested’ on food reels and mukbang videos

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Shavy noticed a direct link between content consumption and cravings. “My cravings reduced a lot when I stopped feeding my brain food content all day,” she says. “What you watch really decides what you want to eat.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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