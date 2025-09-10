Woman who shed 25 kg shares 'foods you should not eat at all during weight loss': Know healthy alternative to ice cream

Amaka, an online weight loss coach, shares fitness and diet tips on Instagram. She's known for her weight loss transformation, shedding 25 kg in just four months through a combination of detox drinks, intermittent fasting, strength training and more. In an August 31 post on her Instagram page, Shred With Amaka, she highlighted 8 foods 'you should not eat at all during weight loss'. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate Ice cream is high in calories, sugar, and fat. Amaka said you can opt for frozen yoghurt with fruits instead.(Pixabay)

Amaka shared a list of foods to avoid for weight loss and also 'better swaps to eat instead':

1. Sugary drinks (Soda, sweetened juice, energy drinks)

Instead, Amaka said you can have water, lemon water, warm chia seeds and apple cider vinegar (ACV) water detox water, green tea, black coffee or low-calorie smoothies.

2. Fried foods (Fries, fried chicken, doughnuts)

Instead eating of these, Amaka said, “You can have: grilled, air-fried, boiled with pepper or baked. The amount of calories saved from this will do wonders for your waistline.”

3. White bread and refined carbs (White rice, pasta, pastries)

Instead, Amaka said you can have whole grain bread/tortilla wraps, brown rice, basmati rice, oats, sweet potatoes.

4. Processed snacks (Chips, cookies, crackers)

Instead, Amaka said you can have homemade air-popped popcorn, carrot/cucumber sticks with peanut butter, or Greek yoghurt with fruit.

5. Ice cream and sugary desserts

Instead, Amaka said you can blend Greek yoghurt with berries and bananas and freeze them in small cups – then, portion and enjoy, or you can have dark chocolate.

6. Heavy creamy sauces (high-calorie Mayonnaise, mixed dressings)

Instead, Amaka said you can have Greek yoghurt, a little avocado mashed with ACV, olive oil and lemon dressing or a very low-calorie, fat-free salad cream.

7. Processed meats (Sausages, bacon, hotdogs)

Instead, Amaka said you can eat grilled chicken, turkey, fish, and eggs.

8. Excess alcohol (beer, cocktails, shots)

Instead, Amaka said you can try red wine (in moderation), lemon and mint water or soda water, or freshly squeezed fruit juice.

Losing fat around the tummy, hips, and thighs can be challenging – but it's achievable with a combination of a healthy diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle changes. Online fitness coach Nidhi Gupta, who said she shed 33 kg, shared a comprehensive guide to help you get started. Click here to learn about the top 13 things she suggested for sustainable weight loss.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.