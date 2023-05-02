World Asthma Day 2023: Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition which is usually caused by the airways becoming inflamed, narrow or swollen. This makes the airways produce extra mucus, making it difficult for breathing. The most common symptoms of asthma are difficulty breathing, chest pain, cough and wheezing. In some cases, asthma can have minor difficulties in daily activities, while in other cases, it can be a life-threatening disease. This chronic condition is extremely common in people and requires constant treatment for relief. World Asthma Day is observed to raise awareness about the disease and to ensure that the treatment is accessible to all.

World Asthma Day 2023: History, significance and all that you need to know(Freepik)

Every year, World Asthma Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of the month of May. This year, World Asthma Day will be celebrated on May 2. As we gear up to observe the day, here are a few things that you need to know.

History:

Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) observed the first World Asthma Day in 1998 to raise awareness about the disease. May is chosen as the month to celebrate this day as it coincides with the spring and the fall season – the time of the year when asthma symptoms worsen. Through events, seminars, workshops, social media campaigns and educational programs, this day is observed by many organisations to raise awareness about the disease and explore the treatment options available.

Significance:

On this day, organisations raise awareness about the disease and promote efforts done in researching on the disease. This day is observed by debunking myths related to asthma and encouraging policymakers to improve care, management and treatment facilities available to treat the disease. The symptoms, treatment and the causes are also taught to people to become more aware.

Theme:

This year’s theme for World Asthma Day is Asthma care for all. Global Initiative for Asthma aims to raise awareness on asthma care being accessible to all throughout the world, irrespective of any factor.

