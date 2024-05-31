World Bicycle Day: Save these top deals to get a new single speed cycle at discounted price

Sale is going live in a few hours! Pedal your way to better health this World Bicycle Day with the best single speed cycles.

As we gear up to celebrate World Bicycle Day, it's the perfect time to reflect on the many benefits of cycling and how it can contribute to a healthier, greener lifestyle for individuals of all ages. Observed annually on June 3, World Bicycle Day aims to promote the importance of cycling as a sustainable and accessible mode of transportation, as well as its positive impact on health and well-being. Cycling not only helps reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion but also offers a plethora of health benefits for both adults and children.

For adults, cycling provides an excellent form of aerobic exercise that can improve cardiovascular health, increase muscle strength and endurance, and help manage weight. Similarly, for children, cycling offers an opportunity to stay active and develop healthy habits from a young age. Riding a single speed bicycle helps improve balance, coordination, and motor skills while encouraging outdoor play and exploration.

To make the most of World Bicycle Day and kickstart your journey towards a healthier lifestyle, we've curated a list of the top 8 single speed cycles available on Amazon. These single speed cycles offer a perfect blend of quality, performance, and affordability, making them ideal choices for individuals and families looking to embrace the joys of cycling.

1.

Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed for Men - Sea Green, Ideal for 10 + Years, Frame Size: 18 Inches

Embark on a healthy lifestyle with the Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle, a single speed cycle designed for men, particularly ideal for individuals aged 10 and older. The bike features an 18-inch steel frame, known for its high tensile strength and ergonomic design, ensuring a comfortable and resilient riding experience. The braking system of the Leader Scout 26T is designed for ease of use and maintenance, offering exceptional braking power and control on all terrains. This ensures that riders can confidently handle the bike in various environments. The inclusion of a protective chain guard further enhances safety by covering the moving parts.

Specifications of Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle:

Bike Type: Mountain Bike

Age Range: Adult, Big Kid, Youth

Brand: Leader

Colour: Sea Green / Black

Frame Size: 18 Inches

Braking System: Reliable, easy to maintain, excellent braking power

Saddle: Height adjustable PU saddle with reinforced plastic shell

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable steel frame Not suitable for professional riders Excellent traction on all terrains Comfortable and adjustable saddle

The Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle is particularly aimed at adults and youth, providing a seamless riding experience with its thoughtfully integrated features. This single speed cycle features a tyre size of 26 inches and an 18-inch steel frame, which is known for its durability and strength. This frame size is ideal for riders aged 12 and above, with a recommended minimum rider height of 5 feet and a maximum of 6 feet. The bike's performance is enhanced by its front suspension, which absorbs shocks and provides a smoother ride on rough terrains. It is equipped with dual disc brakes on both the front and rear, offering superior stopping power and control.

Specifications of Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle:

Bike Type: Mountain Bike

Age Range: 12+ years (Adult, Youth)

Brand: Leader

Colour: Sea Green / Black

Frame Size: 18 Inches

Tire Size: 26 Inches

Braking System: Front and rear disc brakes

Front Suspension: Yes

Min Rider Height: 5 Feet

Max Rider Height: 6 Feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual disc brakes for better control Not suitable for professional riders Front suspension for a smooth ride Requires assembly Includes accessories like reflectors and water bottle

3.

Leader Xtreme MTB 26T IBC Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed with Rear Suspension for Men - Black/Fluro Orange Ideal for 12+ Years…

Bring home this cool single speed cycle on World Bicycle Day to encourage and inculcate a healthy and greener lifestyle. The Leader Xtreme MTB 26T features a single-speed gear system, which simplifies maintenance and makes the bike easy to ride, especially for beginners or those looking for a straightforward biking experience. The bike is equipped with V brakes on both the front and rear, providing reliable stopping power and control. The inclusion of a rear suspension enhances comfort by absorbing shocks from rough terrains, ensuring a smoother ride. Its combination of a robust steel frame, rear suspension, and reliable V brakes makes it well-suited for various terrains, offering a balance of functionality and fun for all riders.

Specifications of Leader Xtreme MTB 26T IBC Mountain Bicycle/Bike Without Gear Single Speed:

Bike Type: Mountain Bike

Age Range: (12+ years) Big Kid

Brand: Leader

Colour: Black / Fluro Orange

Frame Size: 18 Inches

Tyre Size: 26 Inches

Braking System: Front and rear V brakes

Suspension: Rear suspension

Min Rider Height: 5 Feet

Max Rider Height: 6 Feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable steel frame Not suitable for professional riders Rear suspension for added comfort Requires assembly Reliable V brakes for stopping power

4.

Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle/Bike Single Speed with Complete Accessories for Men - Matt Black/Orange Ideal for 15+ Years | Frame: 19 Inches

The Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle is a high-performance mountain bike designed for men, suitable for individuals aged 15 and older. This mountain bike features a 27.5-inch tyre size and a 19-inch TIG-welded steel frame, known for its enhanced strength and durability. The frame’s ergonomic design ensures a comfortable ride, making it suitable for riders with a minimum height of 5.5 feet and a maximum height of 6.4 feet. Moreover, this single speed bicycle is equipped with V brakes on both the front and rear, providing reliable and powerful stopping power across all terrains.

Specifications of Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle/Bike Single Speed:

Bike Type: Mountain Bike

Age Range: (15+ years) Adult, Teen

Brand: Leader

Colour: Matt Black / Orange

Frame Size: 19 Inches

Tire Size: 27.5 Inches

Braking System: Front and rear V brakes

Min Rider Height: 5.5 Feet

Max Rider Height: 6.4 Feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Larger tyres for better stability Not suitable for professional riders Complete accessories included Requires assembly Reliable V brakes for stopping power

5.

Leader Kids Children, Boys, Girls 20T Road Bike , 20 Inches Steel Frame , Single Speed Cycle For 7-10 Years , Sea Green & Light Pink, Rigid

Let your kids make the most of the World Bicycle Day with a new kids’ bicycle. The Leader Kids 20T Road Bike is a delightful and reliable cycle designed specifically for children aged 7 to 10 years. It features a 20-inch high-tensile steel frame, known for its durability and ergonomic design, which ensures a comfortable and easy ride for children.This single speed cycle is equipped with caliper brakes, offering an efficient and reliable braking system that ensures safety and control across various terrains.

Specifications of Leader Kids Children, Boys, Girls 20T Road Bike

Bike Type: Road Bike

Age Range: Kids

Brand: Leader

Colour: Sea Green / Light Pink

Frame Size: 20 Inches

Frame Material: Steel

Braking System: Caliper brakes

Saddle: Foam padded with backrest, height adjustable

Handlebar: High grip with soft rubber grips, front basket

Chain Guard: Protective

Tyres: High-quality rubber, long-lasting

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable steel frame Requires assembly Comfortable saddle with backrest Limited to road biking Includes front basket and chain guard

6.

VECTOR 91 Space Fighter 16T Red Single Speed 10.5 Inch Frame - Unisex Kids Cycle

The VECTOR 91 Space Fighter 16T Red Single Speed Kids Cycle is designed for young riders aged 4 to 6 years. Built on a lightweight and durable steel frame, this unisex, single speed bicycle ensures safety and fun for kids. Equipped with training wheels, raised steel handlebars, and anti-skid pedals, it provides stability and confidence for learning to ride. The bike features calliper brakes on both the front and rear, ensuring reliable stopping power. With a 10.5-inch frame and 16-inch tubeless tyres with mag wheels, it offers a comfortable and smooth riding experience. Ideal for riders between 3.5 and 4.2 feet tall, this cycle is the perfect companion for young adventurers.

Specifications of VECTOR 91 Space Fighter 16T Red Single Speed:

Bike Type: Kids Bike

Age Range: Kid (4-6 Years)

Colour: Red

Frame Size: 10.5 Inches

Braking System: Front and rear calliper brakes

Tire Size: 16 Inches

Min Rider Height: 3.5 Feet

Max Rider Height: 4.2 Feet

Side Stand: No

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable steel frame No side stand Safety features like training wheels and raised handlebar No reflectors Smooth and comfortable riding experience No suspension

7.

VESCO 24-T Drift Cycle for Big Kid's MTB Mountain Bike | Dual Disk Brake & Front Suspension Single Speed Bicycle for Boys and Girls | 16 inches Frame | Ideal for 9-14 Years (Grey)

The VESCO 24-T Drift Cycle is a mountain bike designed specifically for big kids, offering a thrilling and safe riding experience. This mountain bike features a 24-inch tyre size with dimensions of 24 by 2.40, paired with a 16-inch carbon steel frame, ensuring durability and stability for riders. Equipped with dual disk brakes, the VESCO 24-T Drift Cycle offers quick response and skid-free stoppage, even on slippery roads, enhancing safety and control for young riders. The single-speed gear system simplifies the riding experience, making it suitable for riders of varying skill levels The bike features a front suspension system, providing a smooth and comfortable ride, even on rough terrain.

Specifications of VESCO 24-T Drift Cycle for Big Kid's MTB Mountain Bike:

Bike Type: Mountain Bike

Age Range: Big Kids ( 9 to 14 Years)

Brand: VESCO

Number of Speeds: 1

Colour: Grey

Frame Size: 16 Inches

Tire Size: 24 by 2.40 Inches

Brake Style: Dual Disc Brake

Tire Type: Tire-tube

Suspension: Front

Wheel: Steel Rims

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish and robust carbon steel frame Requires assembly Dual disc brakes for quick response Front suspension for enhanced safety and comfort

8.

Hero Sprint Riot 26T Single Speed Mountain Cycle | Front-Suspension | Dual Disk | Matt Charcoal Grey | Ideal Age 12+ Years for Men and Women | Unisex

Equipped with front and rear 160 mm mechanical disc brakes, the Hero Riot ensures reliable stopping power and control, even in challenging conditions. The MTB-style saddle with quick release provides comfort and convenience, while the anti-skid pedals with reflectors enhance safety during rides. This single speed cycle is designed to accommodate riders with a height ranging from 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 8 inches and a weight of up to 100 kg, making it suitable for a wide range of individuals. The 29-inch double-wall rust-free alloy rims, paired with hi-traction nylon tyre (29 inches x 2.1 inch wide), offer stability and durability, ensuring a smooth and steady ride. Get this amazing single speed bicycle on World Bicycle Day at up to 49% discount.

Specifications of Hero Sprint Riot 26T Single Speed Mountain Cycle:

Bike Type: Mountain Bike

Age Range: Adult (12+ years)

Colour: Matte Charcoal Grey

Ideal Rider Height: 5 feet 2 inches - 5 feet 8 inches

Ideal Weight: Up to 100 kg

Wheels: Double Wall Rust-Free Alloy

Tyres: Hi-Traction Nylon Tyres, 29" x 2.1" Wide

Handlebar: Steel MTB Style

Brakes: Front and Rear Mechanical Disc Brakes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable front and rear disc brakes Requires assembly Front suspension for a smooth ride Suitable for various purposes like daily commutes and trekking

Top 3 features of the best single speed cycles

Single Speed Cycles Age Range Frame Size Special Features Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle Adult 18 Inches Durable steel frame, Excellent traction on all terrains, Comfortable and adjustable saddle Leader TORFIN MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle 12+ years 18 Inches Dual disc brakes for better control, Front suspension for a smooth ride, Includes accessories like reflectors and water bottle Leader Xtreme MTB 26T IBC Mountain Bicycle 12+ years 18 Inches Durable steel frame, Rear suspension for added comfort, Reliable V brakes for stopping power Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle 15+ years 19 Inches Larger tyres for better stability, Complete accessories included, Reliable V brakes for stopping power Leader Kids 20T Road Bike Kids 20 Inches Durable steel frame, Comfortable saddle with backrest, Includes front basket and chain guard VECTOR 91 Space Fighter 16T Red 4-6 years 10.5 Inches Lightweight and durable steel frame, Safety features like training wheels and raised handlebar, Smooth and comfortable riding experience VESCO 24-T Drift Cycle 9-14 years 16 Inches Stylish and robust carbon steel frame, Dual disc brakes for quick response, Front suspension for enhanced safety and comfort Hero Sprint Riot 26T Mountain Cycle 12+ years - Reliable front and rear disc brakes, Front suspension for a smooth ride, Suitable for various purposes like daily commutes and trekking

Best value for money single speed cycle

Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle

The Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle stands out as the best value for money cycle due to its comprehensive features and reasonable pricing. With larger tyres for enhanced stability and reliability, this bicycle ensures a smooth ride across various terrains. Additionally, the inclusion of complete accessories adds convenience and value for riders, eliminating the need for separate purchases. Moreover, its reliable V brakes provide efficient stopping power, enhancing safety on every ride. Considering its robust build quality and comprehensive features, the Leader Spyder 27.5T MTB Cycle offers excellent value for riders seeking quality performance at an affordable price.

Best overall single speed cycle

Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle

The Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle emerges as the best overall bicycle to buy on the World Bicycle Day due to its exceptional combination of durability, performance, and comfort. With a durable steel frame and excellent traction on all terrains, this bicycle offers a reliable and smooth riding experience for users of all skill levels. The comfortable and adjustable saddle further enhances comfort, ensuring an enjoyable ride every time. Additionally, its ergonomic design and reliable braking system make it suitable for various riding purposes, from daily commutes to leisure biking and trekking adventures. Overall, the Leader Scout MTB 26T Mountain Bicycle excels in providing a versatile and dependable riding experience for cyclists of all ages and preferences.

How to find the best single speed cycle?

1. Purpose: Determine your intended use, whether it's for daily commuting, leisure biking, or off-road adventures, to choose a bicycle that meets your specific needs.

2. Frame material: Consider the material of the frame, such as steel or aluminium, for durability and weight.

3. Braking system: Evaluate the braking system, including disc brakes or calliper brakes, for reliable stopping power and control.

4. Suspension: Decide if you need a suspension system, especially for mountain biking or rough terrains, to ensure a smoother ride.

5. Accessories: Look for additional features like reflectors, mudguards, and water bottle holders to enhance convenience and safety during rides.

FAQs on best single speed cycles

1. Are single speed bicycles suitable for long-distance rides?

Yes, single speed bicycles can be suitable for long-distance rides, especially if you prefer simplicity and low maintenance.

2. Can I upgrade a single speed bicycle to have multiple gears?

Yes, it's possible to upgrade a single speed bicycle to have multiple gears, but it may require significant modifications and expenses.

3. How do I determine the right frame size for a single speed bicycle?

You can determine the right frame size by considering your height and inseam measurement and referring to the manufacturer's sizing chart.

4. Are single speed bicycles suitable for hilly terrains?

While single speed bicycles can handle hilly terrains, it may require more effort from the rider due to the absence of multiple gears.

5. What maintenance is required for single speed bicycles?

Single speed bicycles require regular maintenance, including lubricating the chain, checking tire pressure, and inspecting brakes for optimal performance.

