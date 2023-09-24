World Heart Day: 10 signs of an unhealthy heart you shouldn’t ignore

World Heart Day is celebrated on September 29 every year. The day aims at spreading awareness around heart conditions and the risk factors that can cause cardiac deaths. Heart is the most important organ without doubt and for its efficient functioning, one should take out time every day for physical activities and also focus on diet that nourishes it. Heart attack that earlier affected elderly is now becoming common among young people and even children. One should know telltale signs of heart trouble as early treatment can save lives and prevent damage. Fatigue, swelling in legs and feet, dizziness, irregular heartbeats, chest discomfort should not be ignored and one must immediately contact their health expert. (Also read: 5 ways climbing stairs can improve your heart health) Heart disease, one of the major causes of death worldwide, can be treated and prevented to a great extent by early detection of certain signs(Unsplash)

"The implications of ignoring heart disease's warning signs can be dire, even fatal. Heart disease, one of the major causes of death worldwide, can be treated and prevented to a great extent by early detection of these signs," ays Dr V. Rajasekhar, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Certified Specialist for TAVR (Percutaneous Trans Aortic Valve Replacement), Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

Here are a few really significant red flags that shouldn't be disregarded as suggested by Dr Rajasekhar:

1. Chest pain or discomfort

Heart trouble is frequently indicated by chest pain, which is reported as tightness, pressure, squeezing, or burning. The arms, neck, jaw, or back may also be affected. An immediate evaluation is required for any unexplained chest pain.

2. Shortness of breath

Breathlessness that occurs even with light activity or while at rest may be a sign of a cardiac condition. A sense of suffocation or gasping for air could accompany this.

3. Fatigue

A cardiac condition may be indicated by persistent, unexplained weariness, especially if it interferes with your ability to carry out regular tasks. Low energy levels could be caused by your heart's inability to pump blood efficiently.

4. Irregular heartbeat

Take significant note of any palpitations, fluttering, or beat-skipping sensations in your heart. Arrhythmia, or an erratic heartbeat, may indicate a more serious heart disease.

5. Swelling

Heart failure may be indicated by edema, or swelling, in the legs, ankles, feet, or abdomen. The body fills up with fluid when the heart cannot adequately pump blood.

6. Dizziness or fainting

Having insufficient blood supply to the brain, which may be related to cardiac disease, can cause light-headedness, dizziness, or fainting. These events need to be looked into as soon as possible.

7. Excessive sweating

Excessive sweating may be a sign of a cardiac condition, specifically a heart attack, especially when it comes in conjunction with other symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath.

8. Nausea or vomiting

Some people—especially women—experience nausea or vomiting during a heart attack or other cardiac issue. This symptom is frequently disregarded or confused with digestive issues.

9. Pain in the upper body

Particularly in women, pain or discomfort in the upper belly, arms, shoulders, neck, or jaw may indicate heart problems.

10. Unexplained weight gain

It's crucial to pay attention to weight gain that occurs suddenly and is caused by fluid retention due to heart failure.

Ignoring these signs may result in more serious cardiac problems or even death. Remember that the odds of managing heart issues and avoiding complications are greatly increased by early detection and treatment. A heart-healthy lifestyle and routine doctor visits are also critical in lowering your chance of developing heart disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON