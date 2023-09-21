Are you tired of swiping through the dating app and frustrated with speaking to multiple people but not seeing any of the communication leading to a meaningful relationship? If yes, then you may be experiencing dating app fatigue. "Sometimes, looking for love can feel like an endless pursuit. However, finding love is totally possible when it comes from a place of alignment and not fatigue or burnout. I’ve had moments of experiencing dating app fatigue from being chronically ghosted, matching with users with poor communication skills, or not meeting someone who shares my values. In my journey of using dating apps, I learned that you own the experience and can always alter it when it feels like it’s no longer working for you," wrote Relationship Coach Minaa B as she explained how dating app fatigue feels like. What is dating app fatigue? Tips to tackle(iStock)

ALSO READ: Dating apps: Blessing or curse?

Minaa further noted down a few ways to tackle dating app fatigue. Take a look:

Take a break: Instead of swiping for the entire day, we should schedule a time and put a limit to the number of profiles we can check out on any dating app in a day. This will help us to utilise that given period of time in knowing someone or exploring a personality, rather than mindlessly swiping.

Have clarity: When we are clear about what we are looking for in a relationship, and the type of relationship we are looking for, it helps us to filter the people that may fit in. This helps in setting the bar in the dating app and knowing what we are looking for.

Think of app as a tool: Instead of mindlessly swiping through the profiles, we should think of the dating app as a tool that can help us to meet new people. When we start to see it as a tool, we will know how to use it efficiently.

Prioritise quality over quantity: Instead of speaking with a lot of people, we should try to have meaningful conversations with a few with whom the mentality and thought patterns match.

Switch up your approach: Sometimes we feel dating app fatigue because we may be looking out at the wrong place. Changing the profile or the search criteria can help us to match with people with whom we have the potential of building a meaningful connection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON