From swipe to safe meetup: 8 essential tips for ensuring your safety when meeting people from dating apps

Dating apps have become a dynamic method to interact with people and explore new relationships in the fast-paced world of modern romance. Although these platforms make it easy to meet new people, it's crucial to be cautious about your personal safety when transitioning from virtual contacts to in-person meetings. According to a survey conducted for the BBC, 33% of respondents who used dating apps said they had been the target of harassment or abuse by someone they met there. Ages 18 to 35 were covered by the survey for both genders. Additionally, recent police statistics are examined in the study. In the period from 2017 to 2021, almost 6,000 people reported crimes involving dating apps. In the age of digital connections, dating apps have revolutionized the way people meet and form relationships. (Freepik)

Dating apps may be the most convenient or easiest way for you to search for your future partner or boyfriend. But it's important to take necessary precautions, so you can step confidently into the realm of face-to-face meetings and put your safety first, without compromising on the thrill of making meaningful connections. (Also read: Digital dating tips: 7 way to build an online relationship )

Tips to stay safe when meeting people from dating app

Talia Korean, a well-known podcaster, frequently discusses topics related to dating and relationships on her Instagram page. In a recent post, she shared some tips for staying safe when meeting people from dating apps.

1. Don't set up dates too quickly

If someone is trying to set up a date right after matching, that's a red flag. It's normal to chat and have some back and forth before deciding if a date is in the cards.

2. Request a quick FaceTime before setting up a date

Before setting up a real encounter, having a FaceTime talk has various advantages. It promotes a sense of authenticity and openness by enabling you to physically confirm if the person corresponds to their profile images. Additionally, FaceTime gives you the opportunity to evaluate their demeanour and communication style.

3. Always meet up in a busy public place for the first time

It's a wise decision to choose a busy public location for your first date. High-foot traffic areas like pubs, coffee shops, restaurants, and parks offer a relaxing and secure setting for first interactions.

4. Arrange your own transportation for the initial dates

Never let them pick you up or drop you off on your first few dates. Even if they offer to pick you up or drop you off, say "no thanks" until you trust them! You don't want random people you meet on apps to know where you live or work.

5. Tell someone you trust that you have a date

Never go on a date without telling someone. This should be your no. 1 safety rule when meeting people for the first time. Let a friend or family member know that they should expect to hear from you at a certain time. You can also let them know where you're going on the date.

6. Think before exchanging numbers

Do not forget that you are under no need to share phone numbers if you feel uncomfortable. It's totally OK to schedule dates and converse only through the dating app until you feel ready to give out your phone number. Take your time determining when to disclose contact information since your comfort and privacy are crucial.

7. Trust your instincts

If you sense any discomfort or uneasy vibes while conversing, planning a date, or meeting in person, don't hesitate to exit the situation. Your well-being comes first, and it's perfectly fine to step away if something doesn't feel right.

8. Responsible drinking

Be mindful of your alcohol consumption and keep an eye out for any potential hazards. Limit yourself to one or two drinks, and if you must go the loo, ask a barman to watch it. This cautious method guarantees that you maintain control and protect against any potential tampering with your beverage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON