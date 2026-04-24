World Immunisation Week 2006: Nutritionist shares 4 everyday supplements to support your body’s natural immunity

World Immunisation Week 2006: Immunisation Day is a reminder that building immunity goes beyond one-time protection; it's about strengthening your body’s everyday defence system. From maintaining gut health to ensuring optimal micronutrient intake and managing daily stressors, consistent nutritional support plays a key role in overall resilience. The focus is on long-term, sustainable health rather than quick fixes, supporting the body with clean, science-backed nutrition that gradually builds stronger immunity from within.

Which supplements are best for immunity?

Which supplement is often taken to boost immunity?(Pexels)

Here are four essential supplements that can help support your body’s natural immunity:

1. Zinc supplements

For optimal immune and skin health, zinc is a key micronutrient that regulates immune function, supports wound healing, and maintains the integrity of the skin and mucosal barriers, your body’s first line of defence against pathogens. "Zinc complex that delivers 100% RDA through a highly bioavailable triple-salt blend (picolinate, glycinate, citrate), combined with vitamin C, selenium, copper, B6, and quercetin", Nutritionist Shradha Khanna tells Health Shots. Together, they help enhance immune cell activity, reduce oxidative stress, and support faster recovery. With improved absorption, it ensures zinc is efficiently delivered and effectively utilised at a cellular level for everyday immune resilience.

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2. NAC and glycine supplements

For cellular detox and immune defence, N-acetylcysteine (NAC) and glycine are two key amino acids that work together to produce glutathione, the body’s most powerful intracellular antioxidant. "By supporting glutathione production, they help regulate oxidative stress, enhance immune responses, and protect cells from toxin-induced damage, making them essential for maintaining cellular resilience.With co-factors like vitamin C, selenium, and zinc, they help support sustained glutathione replenishment and optimised detox pathways," says the expert. Its slow-release delivery ensures consistent cellular availability, helping strengthen immune defence, support respiratory health, and improve the body’s ability to recover from daily environmental stressors.

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3. Omega-3 fish oil

{{^usCountry}} Chronic inflammation, poor diet, and daily stress can disrupt the body’s immune balance over time. Omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA, play an important role in regulating inflammation and supporting overall cellular health, both of which are essential for a well-functioning immune system. "This high-strength formulation delivers concentrated Omega-3 in its highly absorbable triglyceride form, along with added curcumin for enhanced anti-inflammatory support", says the nutritionist. It helps manage inflammation, maintain immune balance, support heart, joint, and brain health, helping the body stay resilient against everyday stressors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chronic inflammation, poor diet, and daily stress can disrupt the body’s immune balance over time. Omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA, play an important role in regulating inflammation and supporting overall cellular health, both of which are essential for a well-functioning immune system. "This high-strength formulation delivers concentrated Omega-3 in its highly absorbable triglyceride form, along with added curcumin for enhanced anti-inflammatory support", says the nutritionist. It helps manage inflammation, maintain immune balance, support heart, joint, and brain health, helping the body stay resilient against everyday stressors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Daily probiotics {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Daily probiotics {{/usCountry}}

For gut health and immune resilience, a significant portion of the immune system resides in the gut, underscoring the importance of a balanced microbiome for an effective immune response and overall health. It not only helps defend against pathogens but also improves nutrient absorption and gut barrier integrity. "Probiotic strains to help restore gut balance and strengthen the intestinal barrier", explains the expert. Enteric-coated microbeadlets suspended in flaxseed oil for sustained nutrient release, which ensures higher survival of good bacteria through the gut. This broad-spectrum probiotic supports systemic health, helps reduce bloating and digestive discomfort, and strengthens immunity from within.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice for any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tavishi Dogra ...Read More Tavishi Dogra is a health and wellness journalist with over eight years of experience in the field of health and wellness journalism. She knows how to explain complex health topics in a way that is easy to understand for many readers. Tavishi has written for respected publications like RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee. She has a strong understanding of current health trends and social issues. Tavishi is dedicated to promoting holistic health and wellness solutions, which she shares in her articles about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being. For more insights and updates on health, you can follow her work in the Hindustan Times. Read Less

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