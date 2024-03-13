 Patients with obesity and renal dysfunction are eligible for kidney transplants | Health - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Health / World Kidney Day 2024: Patients with obesity and renal dysfunction may now be eligible for kidney transplants

World Kidney Day 2024: Patients with obesity and renal dysfunction may now be eligible for kidney transplants

ANI | | Posted by Tapatrisha Das, Illinois
Mar 13, 2024 01:09 PM IST

The study shows that people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and obesity may also be eligible for kidney transplantation.

A collaborative research between a bariatric and transplant surgery team has provided fresh hope for individuals with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and obesity. The study's authors investigated the results of metabolic and bariatric surgery in ESRD patients, as well as whether such surgery might enhance their eligibility for kidney transplantation. The findings are reported in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

With obesity being a major cause of transplant exclusion, this collaborative program represents a path forward for patients who previously would be ineligible(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
With obesity being a major cause of transplant exclusion, this collaborative program represents a path forward for patients who previously would be ineligible(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

"Obesity is a worsening problem in the United States, significantly impacting transplant eligibility. We established the CORT initiative - a collaborative for obesity research in transplantation - recognizing the urgent need to address this issue, especially in underserved populations who suffer the most from obesity-related diseases," said corresponding study author Anil Paramesh, MD, MBA, FACS, professor of surgery, urology, and paediatrics and director of the kidney and pancreas transplant programs at Tulane University School of Medicine.

ALSO READ: Kidney donation: Prerequisites for a kidney transplant, who can donate and all you need to know

Patients with ESRD face many difficulties without a transplant; their only alternative is to prolong life through dialysis, a process that is not only costly and time-intensive but also significantly diminishes the quality of life, Dr Paramesh noted.

The study, conducted between January 2019 and June 2023, followed 183 ESRD patients referred for bariatric surgery, with 36 undergoing weight loss surgery and 10 subsequently receiving kidney transplants. Results showed a 27% reduction in average BMI at the time of transplant, alongside improvements in hypertension and diabetes management. This improvement in the management of comorbid conditions enhanced patients' overall health and transplant viability.

With obesity being a major cause of transplant exclusion, this collaborative program represents a path forward for patients who previously would be ineligible, Dr Paramesh said and may help pave the way for increased patient education and access.

"We've seen that bariatric surgery is not just about weight loss; it significantly improves other serious conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea. This approach not only helps in reducing the patients' weight to a level where they can safely receive a transplant but also addresses the broader issue of health care disparities, particularly affecting Black and lower-income individuals," said Dr Paramesh.

However, the study also faced challenges, including a high drop-off rate of patients unwilling or unable to undergo surgery, and unique postoperative complications such as hypotension.

"Our findings indicate a pressing need to enhance patient education and support, making sure that potential candidates understand the benefits of weight loss surgery and its role in improving their eligibility for transplant," said Dr Paramesh.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
