World Leukemia Day 2022: Signs and symptoms of leukemia in newborn babies

World Leukemia Day 2022: Congenital leukemia is a rare cancer that is present at birth and signs and symptoms appear within a month of an infant's life. Congenital leukemia occurs in the womb even before a baby is born and can be treated with chemotherapy. Some of the symptoms that would be seen in newborns with leukemia are pale skin, fever, fatigue, nosebleeds, bleeding in brain and anemia. Sometimes, congenital leukemia also leads to still birth. (Also read: World Leukemia Day 2022: Diet tips for leukemia patients to aid recovery)

"Congenital leukemia refers to the rare condition of cancer that is present at birth and clinical signs appear within the first 4 weeks. Congenital Leukemia is found different from childhood leukemia that evolves later in a child’s life. Congenital leukemia occurs in utero before birth. Also, while some childhood leukemias thrive alongside Down syndrome, this is not commonly seen in children suffering from congenital leukemia," says Dr. Sunny Jain HOD and Sr. Consultant Oncology Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

CAUSES OF CONGENITAL LEUKEMIA

The exact causes of congenital leukemia are not known, but it has been linked with maternal exposure to radiation, maternal dietary exposure to bioflavonoid, maternal use of tobacco and illicit drugs and inherited conditions such as Down's syndrome, neurofibromatosis, Bloom's syndrome, and Fanconi's anemia. KMTA2A gene mutations may be other risk factors for this rare kind of leukemia.

SYMPTOMS OF CONGENITAL LEUKEMIA

"Children with leukemia may show symptoms like pale skin, fever, fatigue, bruising, nosebleeds, frequent infections, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), enlarged spleen, enlarged kidneys, enlarged liver, spleen enlargement, both liver and spleen enlargement, bleeding in the brain and anemia. In some cases, Congenital Leukemia may become the cause of stillbirth," says Dr Jain.

DIAGNOSIS OF CONGENITAL LEUKEMIA

The diagnosis of children with signs or symptoms of leukemia can be done through physical exam, blood tests, imaging tests such as CT and MRI scans, lumbar puncture, or spinal tap, bone marrow aspiration and biopsy.

TREATMENT OF CONGENITAL LEUKEMIA

"Chemotherapy is recommended as the primary form of treatment for children with congenital leukemia. It is considered that chemotherapy may be efficacious especially in the presence of KMTA2A gene mutations," says Dr Jain.

"To improve quality of life and lower the risk of complications, some supportive care techniques can be advised. These are maintaining hydration and fluid balance, monitoring liver function and taking frequent blood counts," he adds.

