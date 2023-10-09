World Mental Health Day: Dietary choices to boost positivity, mental well-being and maintain healthy lifestyle

Can diet impact your emotional and mental wellbeing? We may not be directly co-relating our emotional wellbeing to food and a balanced diet is essential for sustenance as it will provide the body with all the nutrients it needs for growth, maintenance and building immunity but along with physical well-being, it is equally important to focus on mental health as emotional, psychological and social wellbeing are essential to maintaining good mental health and a healthy lifestyle.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle ahead of World Mental Health Day, Samantha Clayton, Vice-President - Sports Performance and Fitness Education at Herbalife, shared, “People work out regularly to maintain a healthy body but most of them are unaware of the connection between a balanced diet and mental health. Sports, Yoga, swimming or any other physical activity must be combined with a simple but essential element: a nutritious, well-balanced diet, which gives the brain the nourishment it requires. A nutritious diet keeps the human mind stable and improves memory, essential in our daily lives.”

She suggested, “Along with healthy dietary choices, mindful eating allows us to pause and think about the food we consume and the intake. Becoming aware of when and why we eat and taking the time to sit down and have a meal without any distractions enables us to enjoy our food, learn about our eating patterns and reap the benefits of healthy and nutritious meals. To eat healthily, we must also eat mindfully. Mindless eating can lead to unnecessary weight gain, fatigue, sluggishness, and other health consequences. All the essential proteins, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are beneficial for mental wellness and overall wellbeing. Vegetables, fruits and nuts are excellent dietary choices to boost positivity and improve mental health.”

According to her, the following foods need to be incorporated in your diet for a strong and healthy mind:

Fruits and Berries: Consuming fruits and berries can help enhance brain function. Both memory and anti-ageing processes can be improved by it. Studies have shown that fruit eaters are more likely to report higher levels of mental wellness and are less likely to experience depressive symptoms than non-fruit eaters. Fruits and berries are also rich sources of antioxidants.

Fish: Omega-3 fats are rich in fish. These lipids are crucial for the brain, and these fats must come from the diet because the human body cannot manufacture them. Epidemiological studies show a link between poor dietary intake of omega-3 fatty acids and depression. Seafood such as oily fish and fish supplements are excellent sources of Omega-3.

Green leafy vegetables: Because of their nutritional significance, nutritionists constantly advise including green leafy vegetables in our diet. Leafy vegetables contain antioxidants, dietary fibres, minerals, α-linoleic acid, and vitamins. Vegetables with leafy greens are a good source of Vitamin K. Studies have shown that Vitamin K can help prevent the development of anxiety and depression.

Nuts: Almonds and walnuts are excellent sources of antioxidants for improving mental wellbeing. Walnuts also contain Omega 3 fats, just like fatty fish. On the other hand, almonds are a good source of Vitamin E and may support memory enhancement.

Satyajit Hange, Co-Founder and Farmer at Two Brothers Organic Farms, highlighted, “Our dietary choices have a profound impact on our physical, mental, and emotional well-being. For example, consuming a diet high in processed sugar, artificial additives, and processed foods is well-known for causing inflammation in the body and affecting our mental health. Conversely, a well-balanced diet that includes whole grains can help us manage stress and enhance our mood. Incorporating fresh organic produce that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants into our meals can reduce the risk of chronic diseases and alleviate symptoms.”

He recommended, “Similarly, substituting everyday foods in our diet with organic options like herbal jams packed with vitamin C and antioxidants or ghee infused with Indian herbs such as turmeric can provide essential fatty acids, vitamin C and antioxidants that support immunity, stress management and overall well-being. For those looking to reduce their sugar intake, alternatives like jaggery, raw unfiltered honey, or rock sugar are healthier options compared to regular table sugar. If you are someone who enjoys snacks, consider switching to gluten-free snacks, whole wheat crackers, energy balls made from dried fruits, dates, or roasted sesame seeds, as well as tasty Nutri bars to satisfy your cravings while enjoying nutritious flavors. It is important to recognize that maintaining a healthy diet is not about depriving yourself but rather about making choices that contribute to our overall well-being.”

