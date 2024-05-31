On World No-Tobacco Day, Ayurveda expert shares tips to get rid of tobacco addiction

Tobacco use, whether through smoking, sniffing, or chewing, can be devastating for your health. Highly addictive, its long-term use can raise the risk of heart illnesses, respiratory diseases, and cancer, among other chronic conditions. As per WHO, every year, more than 8 million people die from tobacco use. World No-Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and encourage people who are addicted to get rid of the toxic and addictive substance. (Also read | World No-Tobacco Day (May 31): How tobacco is poisoning our planet) No-Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to spread awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use and encourage people who are addicted to get rid of the toxic and addictive substance.(Freepik)

Quitting tobacco can transform your well-being and reduce the risk of many deadly diseases. Many hurdles can come in your way of getting rid of this habit. While nicotine replacement therapy is recommended for people who are trying to get de-addicted, lifestyle measures can significantly help you tackle the harmful habit. Ayurveda views addiction as a disturbance in the body-mind equilibrium and recommends a holistic approach to get rid of tobacco addiction, focusing on the root cause of addiction.

"As we commemorate World No-Tobacco Day in 2024, the battle against tobacco addiction persists as a formidable challenge. Despite widespread awareness campaigns and health warnings, the grip of nicotine continues to tighten its hold on individuals worldwide. In this pursuit of liberation, ancient wisdom meets modern science as Ayurveda, the traditional Indian system of medicine, offers profound insights and effective strategies to combat this pervasive addiction," says Dr Sachin (BAMS), Medical Advisor at Rasayanam.

"Ayurveda, with its holistic approach to health and well-being, views addiction as a disturbance in the body-mind equilibrium. It emphasises the importance of addressing the root causes of addiction rather than merely treating its symptoms. As an Ayurveda expert, I advocate for a comprehensive approach that integrates lifestyle modifications, dietary interventions, herbal remedies, and mindfulness practices to break free from the shackles of tobacco dependency," adds Dr Sachin, who also shares Ayurveda strategies to get rid of tobacco addiction.

Ayurvedic tips to control tobacco cravings

1. Dinacharya: Exercise and stress management

Firstly, let us delve into lifestyle modifications. Ayurveda underscores the significance of establishing a daily routine, or dinacharya, that aligns with the body's natural rhythms. Regular exercise, adequate rest, and stress management techniques such as yoga and meditation play pivotal roles in restoring balance and reducing cravings. Engaging in fulfilling activities and cultivating meaningful relationships also contribute to a sense of fulfilment, diminishing the allure of tobacco consumption.

2. Eat fruits, vegetables, whole grains and avoid spicy, oily and processed foods

Dietary interventions form another cornerstone of Ayurvedic treatment for tobacco addiction. Incorporating nourishing foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supports detoxification and rejuvenation processes within the body. Ayurveda recommends minimising the consumption of spicy, oily, and processed foods, which can exacerbate cravings and imbalance the doshas, the elemental energies governing bodily functions.

3. Herbal remedies

Herbal remedies wield significant potency in Ayurvedic pharmacology, offering a gentle yet effective alternative to conventional nicotine replacement therapies. Ayurvedic herbs such as Brahmi (Bacopa monnieri), Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera), and Licorice (Glycyrrhiza glabra) possess adaptogenic properties that help mitigate withdrawal symptoms, alleviate stress, and promote mental clarity. Additionally, formulations like Triphala churna, a blend of three fruits, aid in detoxification and restoring digestive health,which is crucial for overcoming addiction.

4. Mindfulness tools

Mindfulness practices are invaluable tools for reprogramming the mind and cultivating resilience in the face of cravings. Through mindfulness meditation, pranayama (breath control), and self-reflection, individuals can develop heightened awareness of their thoughts, emotions, and bodily sensations. By observing these phenomena without judgment, one can gradually weaken the conditioned responses that perpetuate the cycle of addiction, paving the way for lasting freedom.

By embracing lifestyle modifications, dietary interventions, herbal remedies, and mindfulness practices, individuals can embark on a transformative path towards a smoke-free life.