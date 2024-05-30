World No-Tobacco Day: 7 positive changes that happen in the body after you quit smoking

World No-Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to raise awareness about the perils of tobacco and how it silently impacts various aspects of your health, putting you at risk of early death and dreaded diseases. Smoking can slowly damage your lungs and cause diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It can also increase the risk of lung infections such as pneumonia and tuberculosis, and can worsen some existing lung diseases, such as asthma. (Also read | Bengaluru to see horse rally on ‘World No Tobacco Day’: Here are traffic restrictions) It's never too late to quit smoking and improve your health drastically, reducing chances of several heart conditions.

Smoking can also wreak havoc on your heart and blood vessels, increasing your risk of heart disease and stroke. It also raises risk of certain types of cancer out of which lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in people.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

It's never too late to quit smoking and improve your health drastically, reducing chances of several heart conditions. Quitting smoking can improve your blood circulation, lung function, strengthen immune system, cut risk of heart disease and even improve your sense of taste and smell.

Quitting smoking is one of the best decisions you can make for your health, and the positive changes in your body start happening almost immediately.

Benefits of quitting smoking

Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad in an interview with HT Digital shares 7 positive changes in your body after you quit smoking:

1. Improved circulation: Within 20 minutes of quitting, your blood pressure and heart rate drop, and within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide levels in your blood return to normal. This means your circulation improves, delivering more oxygen to your organs and tissues, which can boost energy levels and overall vitality.

2. Better lung function: Within weeks, your lung function begins to improve. The tiny hair-like structures in your lungs called cilia start to regain normal function, clearing mucus and debris more efficiently. This leads to less coughing and shortness of breath.

3. Reduced risk of heart disease: Smoking damages the heart and blood vessels, increasing the risk of heart disease. When you quit, the risk of heart attack starts to drop within just 24 hours. Over time, your risk continues to decrease, approaching that of a nonsmoker.

4. Improved sense of taste and smell: Smoking dulls the senses of taste and smell. Within days of quitting, you may notice that food tastes better and smells are more vivid. This can enhance your enjoyment of food and contribute to a healthier diet.

5. Healthier skin: Smoking accelerates skin aging and can lead to premature wrinkles and a dull complexion. When you quit, your skin starts to repair itself. Improved circulation means more oxygen and nutrients reach the skin, promoting a healthier, more youthful appearance.

6. Stronger immune system: Smoking weakens the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections and illnesses. Quitting smoking helps to strengthen your immune system, reducing the risk of respiratory infections, such as colds and flu.

7. Better mental health: Smoking is often linked to stress and anxiety, and while it may provide temporary relief, it ultimately worsens these conditions. Quitting smoking can lead to improved mental health and a greater sense of well-being. Many people report feeling less stressed and anxious after quitting.

Overall, quitting smoking leads to a cascade of positive changes in the body, from improved circulation and lung function to a reduced risk of heart disease and better mental health. Making the decision to quit is challenging, but the benefits are worth it for a healthier, happier life.