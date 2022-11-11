World Pneumonia Day 2022: What is walking pneumonia; warning signs and treatment

World Pneumonia Day 2022: An acute respiratory infection, pneumonia can affect your lungs severely and is usually caused by a viral or bacterial infection which causes an inflammatory response in the lungs. Covid can also lead to pneumonia which can cause serious damage to your lungs causing breathing issues. When we talk about walking pneumonia, it is basically the milder form of the disease and one doesn't need hospitalisation for it and can even do daily chores with ease as you have flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, chest pain, headache etc. Walking pneumonia can spread through sneeze or coughs but it spreads slowly than the usual pneumonia. (Also read: Covid to pneumonia; 8 common causes behind your persistent low-grade fever)

"If you have walking pneumonia that means it is in a mild form. This pneumonia is not severe. You must be aware that pneumonia is a lung infection leading to swelling of airways and the air sacs of the lungs get filled with mucus and other fluids. One can get a high fever and cough with mucus. If you have walking pneumonia, you will be able to do the daily chores with ease without even knowing that you have pneumonia. This mild form of pneumonia will not require hospitalization but regular pneumonia can be fatal and even lead to death. This mild form of pneumonia is generally seen in those with asthma, children, older people, and ones with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This type of pneumonia is commonly seen during winter," says Dr Sangita Chekker, Consultant Chest Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

On the occasion of World Pneumonia Day (November 12, 2022) Dr Chekker talks about the symptoms, causes and treatment of this mild form of pneumonia.

Symptoms of walking pneumonia

Having a sore throat, chest pain, sneezing, headache, fatigue, cough, and chills will indicate that one has walking pneumonia.

Causes of walking pneumonia

It is mainly seen due to viruses, bacteria, and fungi. It is contagious and can spread from one person to another through sneezing without covering the mouth, talking, or even breathing near the person.

Treatment of walking pneumonia

The treating doctor will prescribe antibiotics to manage this condition. Even over-the-counter medications will be prescribed to help one get that much-needed relief from nasal congestion. Try to stay hydrated by drinking enough water so that the mucus becomes thin. Opt for warm fluids and use a humidifier at home.

