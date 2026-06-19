World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: Doctor debunks 5 myths about genetic blood disorder

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed every year on June 19. It is a genetic blood disorder that affects millions across the globe.

Sickle cell disease can be difficult to diagnose in children between episodes, shares Dr Pathak. (Pexel)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the occasion, Dr Nakul Pathak, consultant in the department of pediatrics and pediatric intensive care at Surya Mother & Child Super Speciality Hospital, shared with HT Lifestyle how the disorder affects individuals, and debunked five related myths.

Also Read | Cardiologist explains why people with hypertension should be extra careful during heatwaves

According to Dr Pathak, “Sickle cell disease affects haemoglobin, the protein that enables red blood cells to carry oxygen. Healthy red blood cells are soft and flexible, allowing them to pass through narrow blood vessels.”

“In sickle cell disease, some cells become stiff, sticky, and crescent-shaped. These cells can break down prematurely, causing chronic anaemia, or obstruct small blood vessels and restrict the supply of blood and oxygen to tissues.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In children, the early symptoms of sickle cell may be episodic. A child with sickle cell disease may appear well between episodes, noted the physician. This can make the condition easy to underestimate, even though changes are continuing within the blood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In children, the early symptoms of sickle cell may be episodic. A child with sickle cell disease may appear well between episodes, noted the physician. This can make the condition easy to underestimate, even though changes are continuing within the blood. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The doctor went on to debunk five myths about the condition. They are presented as follows. Myth 1: Sickle cell disease is contagious {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doctor went on to debunk five myths about the condition. They are presented as follows. Myth 1: Sickle cell disease is contagious {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fact: It is an inherited genetic condition and cannot spread through touch, food, coughing, living together, or contact with blood. A child develops the disease after inheriting genes for abnormal haemoglobin from both parents. Myth 2: Sickle cell trait means a person has the disease {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fact: It is an inherited genetic condition and cannot spread through touch, food, coughing, living together, or contact with blood. A child develops the disease after inheriting genes for abnormal haemoglobin from both parents. Myth 2: Sickle cell trait means a person has the disease {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fact: A person with the trait has usually inherited one sickle cell gene and one normal haemoglobin gene. Most carriers do not experience the symptoms associated with sickle cell disease, although complications may occur in rare and extreme circumstances. They can still pass the gene to their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fact: A person with the trait has usually inherited one sickle cell gene and one normal haemoglobin gene. Most carriers do not experience the symptoms associated with sickle cell disease, although complications may occur in rare and extreme circumstances. They can still pass the gene to their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“When both parents have the trait, each pregnancy carries a 25 per cent chance of the child having sickle cell disease,” noted Dr Pathak.

Myth 3: Sickle cell disease only causes pain

Fact: Pain is its most recognisable symptom, but the damage can extend much further. Blocked blood flow can affect the lungs, brain, spleen, kidneys, and eyes. Children may experience persistent anaemia, fatigue, delayed growth, and increased vulnerability to serious infections.

Acute chest syndrome and stroke are among the most dangerous complications. Fever, chest pain, difficulty breathing, seizures, facial drooping, or sudden weakness require urgent medical attention.

Myth 4: Patients asking for pain relief are addicted to medicines

Fact: A pain crisis can be severe, sudden, and disabling. “Research shows that people with sickle cell disease are sometimes unfairly labelled ‘drug-seeking’, which can delay appropriate pain relief,” noted Dr Pathak. Their symptoms require careful assessment and timely medical management.

Myth 5: Treatment is limited to transfusions and painkillers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fact: Prescription medication such as hydroxyurea can reduce pain crises and acute chest syndrome. However, there are preventive measures that can be taken in early childhood.

Vaccination, penicillin for eligible young children, and transcranial Doppler screening can help prevent infections and identify stroke risk. Stem-cell transplantation can cure selected patients, while recently gene therapies have opened another treatment pathway for some people aged 12 years and above, shared the physician.

“World Sickle Cell Day is an opportunity to challenge the misconceptions that continue to shape how the disease is understood and treated. Pain crises must be taken seriously, sickle cell trait should not be confused with the disease, and families need accurate information about how the condition is passed from parents to children, its warning signs, and the treatments available,” he stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON