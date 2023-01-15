World's shortest hip ball replacement done in record time by Fortis Escorts

The shortest hip ball replacement surgery was done in record time by Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi. This took place when 86-year-old female Patient, Sumitra Sharma, a dweller of Gaya in Bihar slipped in the washroomand suffered a fracture in her left hip. with a medical history of surviving breast cancer and angioplasty some years ago, she was on double blood thinner medication.

Three days from the date of the injury, she travelled from Gaya, Bihar and was admitted in the emergency unit of Fortis Escorts Hospital. The patient, at that time, complained of chest pain, and an echocardiogram was done. The results showed an acute cardiac arrest, and slow movement in parts of the walls of her heart. The patient went through angiography and heparin was added to her blood thinners.

Following this, the team lead by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, Director – Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi performed the hip ball replacement surgery in 15 minutes 35 seconds - the shortest duration known for such operation globally.

Treatment for such fracture is challenging as the patient in this case was suffering from multiple comorbidities. Timely surgery is the key in managing and saving the life as it prevents complications of prolong immobilisation. The advanced age of the patient and also the fact that the patient was on dual anti-platelet drugs, heparin used for angiography two hours before the surgery posed a major risk to the surgery. Her ejection fraction was only 30% (normal is 60%)," Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra was quoted saying.

He further added that they faced challenges with anesthesia, as it involved challenges such as generalised weakness, increased risk of postoperative memory loss and other neurological complications.

