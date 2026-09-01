Worried about your child falling sick often? Dr Silky Jain shares 5 everyday habits to boost immunity

Most parents start worrying about immunity only when their child falls sick. But a strong immune system has less to do with medicines and more to do with everyday habits, believes paediatric oncologist Dr Silky Jain.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jain shared that a strong immune system is not built in a hospital, but at home by small, everyday habits that people often do not think twice about. She went on to share five everyday habits that parents should start inculcating in their children at the earliest.

1. Let them sleep, not scroll

When sleep is disrupted, a child’s body struggles to bounce back from even a minor cold, noted Dr Jain.

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{{^usCountry}} “Children between six and 12 need about nine to 12 hours of rest, and it is during deep sleep that the body quietly does the work of building immunity,” she stated. “Growth hormone is released, immune cells are replenished, and the body resets.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Children between six and 12 need about nine to 12 hours of rest, and it is during deep sleep that the body quietly does the work of building immunity,” she stated. “Growth hormone is released, immune cells are replenished, and the body resets.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Jain cautioned that none of this happens efficiently when a screen is the last thing a child sees before bed.

The health benefits of sleep are disrupted if a child keeps scrolling on their phone while in bed.

2. Add some colour to their plate

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According to Dr Jain, food is usually the first thing that gets overlooked, even though it matters the most. That does not mean that children should be made to follow complicated diets. Just more fruits and vegetables, in as many colours as possible, to give the body what it needs to fight off infections.

“Different colours mean different nutrients. The orange in a carrot, the green in spinach, the red in a tomato, each one quietly doing its job to keep a child's defences strong,” noted the paediatric oncologist.

3. Get them outside, not just active

In the words of Dr Jain, “Sunlight matters, not just movement. With children spending most of their day indoors and on screens, a little outdoor time does more than tire them out. It helps the body make vitamin D, which supports how well the immune system responds to infection. Even 30 minutes outside each day helps.”

4. Make handwashing a habit, not a chore

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While it sounds basic, it is one of the most important habits to inculcate. According to Dr Jain, clean hands can make a significant difference when it comes to childhood immunity.

“Most childhood infections, whether respiratory, gastrointestinal, or skin-related, enter through the hands. Teaching a child to wash properly before meals and after outdoor play is one of the highest-impact habits a parent can build early,” she noted.

5. Don't overlook their stress

We do not talk enough about how stress affects a child's health. Dr Jain pointed out that exams, pressure, and even tension at home can quietly wear down a child's immunity over time. Chronic stress raises cortisol levels, which suppresses immune function.

“The fix does not have to be complicated,” she stated. “Even 10 minutes of unstructured play, a calm conversation at the end of the day, or simply being heard can help a child's body shift out of stress mode.”

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Silky Jain is a senior paediatric haemato-oncologist and bone marrow transplant expert, and Assistant Professor at Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida. Trained in India and at Great Ormond Street Hospital, London, she treats childhood blood disorders and cancers. She is also the founder of Lavender Lane, the paediatric super- speciality centre in Noida.​