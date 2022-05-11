Worried about your cracked heels? Easy home remedies to treat them

Cracked heels can be quite worrisome causing much embarrassment and discomfort, especially if they are painful too. When the skin around the bottom of your heel becomes extremely hard and dry, it can cause heel fissures or cracked heels. While it's mostly harmless, if not treated on time, it can increase your risk of getting a skin infection called cellulitis. Treatment of cracked heels may seem complicated but it's not and on most of the occasions, following certain home remedies can help you heal them completely. In cases where nothing helps, an expert must be contacted immediately. (Also read: Is your skin dry and dehydrated? DIY summer fruit packs for a radiant skin)

Dr. Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai in an interview with HT Digital suggests very simple home remedies to treat cracked heels.

Soak your feet: Soaking your feet in lukewarm water and scrubbing the heels with a pumice stone can do the trick. The skin around cracked heels is often thicker and drier when compared to the rest of your skin. Soaking and moisturizing your feet can help to get rid of cracked heels. Try to do this at least twice a week and you will see positive results. But, don’t go overboard while scrubbing.

Use a thick, good moisturizer or heel balm: The product that you choose should contain ingredients such as salicylic acid or urea (for better penetration of creams). You need to apply these products at least twice a day as suggested by the expert. These products will help you to exfoliate dead skin and soften the skin of your heels.

Apply honey: You don't need to rush to market for this, just a trip to kitchen will work. Honey is an effective home remedy for cracked heels. Loaded with antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, honey can help your cracked heels to heal, and keep them soft.

Use Coconut oil: Considering it is a hair care essential too, people tend to keep it at home. One can apply coconut oil on the heel after a foot soak for better results. Coconut oil contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that heal the cracked heels if they’re prone to bleeding or infections. Coconut oil helps in retaining the moisture of the skin.

