XE variant: Watch out for these symptoms of Covid-19 in kids

As Covid cases in children rise in Delhi and Noida amid emergence of XE variant, the new subvariant of Omicron, parents are demanding to discontinue offline classes and go back to remote learning mode for their little ones. According to latest reports over 30% of 107 new Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar have been reported among children. For the past many days, several Noida schools have discontinued offline classes for a few days in wake of Covid infections among kids. (Also read: XE variant scare: How to protect your child from Covid and improve immunity)

Experts, however, say there is no need for parents to panic as the symptoms in children are mostly mild and the kids are recovering with timely treatment. One needs to watch out for symptoms that are flu-like or gastrointestinal like diarrhea, vomiting or stomach ache.

"There has been an increase in the number of children with flu-like symptoms in the past two weeks. However, parents should not panic about children being detected with Covid-19 after the reopening of schools as these symptoms are mild and children are recovering with timely treatment," says Dr Gurleen Sikka, Department of Neonatology & Paediatrics, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi.

Symptoms of XE variant in children

XE variant is said to be more transmissible than the previous strains of Covid-19 and the unvaccinated population which mainly comprises of children should take all measure to protect against the infection.

"The symptoms in children are generally mild and include upper respiratory tract symptoms like fever, running nose, throat pain, body ache and dry cough," says Dr. Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi.

"Children who have been infected with Covid-19 manifest symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection like fever, running nose, throat pain, body ache, headache and dry cough. Some children are experiencing vomiting or loose motions," says Dr Sikka.

Boost your child's immunity, get them vaccinated

Following a healthy lifestyle, eating and sleeping well, following hygiene practices can help prevent spread, say experts. Children who are eligible for vaccination should get jabbed at the earliest

"Parents and teachers should focus on providing good nutrition and a healthy lifestyle which will strengthen immunity in children along with maintaining basic hygiene care which includes sanitation and handwashing practices at home as well as inside school premises," says Dr Sikka.

"Since this is a mutation of the Omicron itself, there is every possibility that the new variant will be affected by the vaccine. Children who are eligible for vaccines should get their jab as it will protect them against severe form of this infection," adds the pediatrician.