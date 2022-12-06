Yoga asanas to relieve lower back pain: Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates

With the coronavirus pandemic, the work from home culture became the new normal in our lives. But with it, also came the cons of working from home – sitting in one place for a long time, not embracing the body with a fitness routine and so on. As we work from home, we often sit on a couch or a chair with our laptop without making much movements with the body. Hence, this creates pain in the back and the lower back region. Anshuka Parwani, fitness trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor shared a yoga routine to relieve lower back pain issues. Anshuka wrote, “Lower back ache is quite common due to various reasons like a sedentary lifestyle, lack of movement, prolonged sitting, arthritis etc. With the correct Yoga stretches and poses, it can get better with time.”

Anshuka further demonstrated a routine that can help in relieving lower back pain:

Standing Cat Cow Pose – 5 repetitions

Hip rotation, clockwise – 5 repetitions

Hip rotation, anti-clockwise – 5 repetitions

Camel Pose Pulses: Start with an arch and go deeper with it

Pelvic Tilts

Crocodile Pose – Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute

Anshuka further added that practising this routine on a regular basis comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in relaxing, stretching and strengthening the lower back muscles. It also helps in improving blood flow in the lower back region. The spinal alignment of the body can be corrected and improved with this routine as well. “Practice these asanas regularly and feel the difference in your back posture and pain,” Anshuka added.

Standing Cat Cow Pose helps in mobilising shoulders and hips, while Hip Rotation helps in improving stability of the body. Camel Pose Pulses help in strengthening the chest, abdomen and quadriceps muscles. Pelvic Tilts help in correcting the alignment of spine in people with chronic lower back pain. Crocodile Pose helps in releasing tension and regulating blood pressure.

