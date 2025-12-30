Yoga for fatty liver: Expert suggests 8 asanas to manage your liver health naturally and reduce inflammation

Fatty liver disease is not just caused by heavy alcohol consumption. Sedentary lifestyles, excess calorie intake, poor sleep, stress, and insulin resistance are now major contributors to this condition. When excess fat starts accumulating in liver cells, it can affect metabolism, digestion, and overall energy levels. While medical guidance and dietary changes remain essential, many people are also exploring gentle lifestyle practices to support liver health. Yoga also offers help. Yes, certain poses stimulate abdominal organs, improve circulation, regulate stress hormones, and enhance metabolic balance. Studies suggest that yoga may help reduce insulin resistance and visceral fat, both closely linked to fatty liver. These simple yoga poses can boost digestion and liver function naturally.(Adobe Stock)

8 yoga asanas for fatty liver support

International Yoga Teacher and Wellness Educator Shynee Narang explains that yoga works best as a supportive tool when combined with proper nutrition, sleep, and weight management. Try these 8 poses:

1. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half spinal twist)

This twisting pose compresses and releases abdominal organs, including the liver, improving blood flow and bile secretion. Better bile flow supports fat metabolism and liver detox pathways. How to perform:

Sit with legs extended.

Bend one knee and place your foot outside the opposite thigh.

Twist torso toward the bent knee.

Keep your spine tall and breathe deeply.

Hold for 20–30 seconds on each side.

2. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

“This pose creates pressure on the liver and pancreas, improving insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism, key factors in fatty liver management," explains Narang. How to perform:

Lie on your stomach.

Bend knees and hold ankles.

Inhale and lift chest and thighs.

Keep your gaze forward.

Hold for 15–20 seconds.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

Gentle backbends increase blood flow to abdominal organs. Improved oxygen delivery helps liver cells function efficiently and supports tissue repair. How to perform:

Lie prone with palms under shoulders.

Inhale and lift your chest.

Keep elbows slightly bent.

Relax your shoulders.

Hold for 15–30 seconds.

4. Paschimottanasana (Seated forward fold)

This pose activates the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing cortisol. Lower stress hormones help prevent fat accumulation in the liver. How to perform:

Sit with legs extended.

Inhale and lengthen the spine.

Exhale and fold forward.

Hold shins or feet.

Breathe for 30 seconds.

5. Naukasana (Boat pose)

This pose strengthens the core and improves visceral fat metabolism, reducing fatty acid load on the liver, suggests Narang. How to perform:

Lie on your back.

Lift legs and upper body.

Balance on the hips.

Keep arms extended.

Hold for 15–20 seconds.

6. Halasana (Plow pose)

This inversion improves circulation and lymphatic drainage in the abdominal region, helping reduce liver inflammation. Steps:

Lie on your back.

Lift legs overhead.

Support back with hands.

Keep your neck relaxed.

Hold briefly, then release.

7. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose)

Bridge pose supports endocrine balance, especially thyroid function, which plays a role in lipid metabolism and fat regulation. How to perform:

Lie on your back with knees bent.

Press your feet into the floor.

Lift hips upward.

Clasp hands underneath.

Hold for 20–30 seconds.

8. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclined bound angle pose)

A restorative pose that activates the vagus nerve, reduces inflammation, and improves digestion, easing metabolic load on the liver. How to perform:

Lie on your back.

Bring the soles of the feet together.

Let knees fall open.

Place your hands on your belly.

Relax for 2–3 minutes.

Important thing to remember

Shynee Narang highlights that yoga does not cure fatty liver. However, it can:

Improve insulin sensitivity

Reduce visceral fat

Regulate stress hormones

Enhance circulation and bile flow

Yoga works best when combined with balanced nutrition, weight management, and good sleep habits. When practiced consistently, it becomes a powerful supportive therapy for long-term liver health.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)