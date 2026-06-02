You don't have to cut out sugar to avoid glucose spikes? Biochemist shares how to enjoy it without the crash

Reducing sugar intake is often considered one of the cornerstones of maintaining a healthy diet. That becomes difficult when the person attempting it has a sweet tooth. However, according to biochemist Jessie Inchauspé, one need not completely starve themselves of their favourite foods to stay on the fitness track.

Sugary treats are best indulged in as a dessert, shares Jessie Inchauspé. (Pexel)

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Appearing on Lewis Howes’ podcast, The School of Greatness, Jessie shared the secret to enjoying one's favourite sugary snacks while ensuring that the body does not suffer for it. The clip was shared by Lewis on Instagram on May 23.

The best time to enjoy a sugary treat

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{{^usCountry}} Following a healthy diet is not just about what we eat but also when we eat it. Making the right choices for every meal goes a long way in maintaining overall health and keeping our calorie count in check. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a healthy diet is not just about what we eat but also when we eat it. Making the right choices for every meal goes a long way in maintaining overall health and keeping our calorie count in check. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Jessie, the best time to indulge in sugary snacks, which are loaded with calories, is after a meal in the form of dessert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Jessie, the best time to indulge in sugary snacks, which are loaded with calories, is after a meal in the form of dessert. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her words, “If you really want to eat some sugar, let's say a cookie or donut or whatever, the best time to eat that sugar so that you have maximum dopamine from it, maximum pleasure and less impact on your body is going to be after a meal as dessert. You want to always avoid eating sugar on an empty stomach. And always avoid eating sugar in the morning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her words, “If you really want to eat some sugar, let's say a cookie or donut or whatever, the best time to eat that sugar so that you have maximum dopamine from it, maximum pleasure and less impact on your body is going to be after a meal as dessert. You want to always avoid eating sugar on an empty stomach. And always avoid eating sugar in the morning.” {{/usCountry}}

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The biochemist believes that breakfast should therefore be savoury. While pastries and bagels filled with chocolate might appear to be appetising, it is better to hold off on them early in the day. Instead, they can be enjoyed as a dessert after lunch.

What happens when one eats sugar early in the morning

Having sugar early in the morning is a sure way to cause sugar spikes and crashes, according to Jessie. This leads to the creation of a vicious cycle of sugar cravings throughout the day.

When one has sugary foods for breakfast, the body digests the sugar and carbs and turns them into glucose molecules, explained Jessie. “And these arrive into your bloodstream really quickly and cause what's called a glucose spike. So, a blood sugar spike.”

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“And then about 90 minutes later, your glucose levels are going to drop. You're going to feel a crash,” she continued. “And now it's 10 am, 11 am, and all of a sudden, you feel more cravings for sweet food. You're like, I need a cookie. I need some I need a snack.

You need that spike again. And then you spike again. And then all day you're on a roller coaster where you feel addicted to sugar.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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