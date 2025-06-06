Your eyes might be dying in silence: 6 ways to spot it before it’s too late

Have you ever noticed a gradual loss in your side vision? Or experienced blurry vision, eye pain or seeing halos around the light? These could be signs of glaucoma, one of the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide. Don’t ignore early signs of eye strain or Glaucoma.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nitin Mittal, senior consultant, ophthalmology at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Lucknow, shared, “Glaucoma is a disease of the eye in which there is a gradual progressive damage of the optic nerve, thereby damaging the peripheral visual field and later on the central vision in advanced glaucoma. It may be due to normal or high intraocular pressure in the eye. It may be a silent disease in normal tension glaucoma with no symptoms and accidentally detected during routine eye check-ups.”

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of your eye called the optic nerve. (Freepik)

Dr Mittal revealed that the following categories of people are at risk of this condition:

• People over the age of 40

• Individuals with a family history of glaucoma

• Patients with diabetes and high blood pressure.

• Those who have suffered from an eye injury

• Long-term users of steroid medications

What are the symptoms of glaucoma?

Early signs of the disease include:

Headache Eye strain Eye pain Redness in the eye Frequent change of glasses Blurred vision

It is also known as the silent killer of the eye because it takes the vision silently without causing any symptoms.

When to consult a glaucoma specialist?

It is recommended to consult an ophthalmologist (eye specialist) if you have these risk factors and symptoms for expert opinion. If glaucoma is detected early, the progression of the disease can be controlled. It is important to understand the seriousness of this condition. Glaucoma, if left untreated, can cause irreversible blindness.

Treatment of glaucoma is much more successful when it is begun in early stages of the disease, when sight loss is minimal. (Shutterstock)

Talking about the treatment, Dr Mittal explained that your doctor can give you prescription eye drops to lower eye pressure, laser therapy to improve fluid drainage can be suggested, and the doctor may recommend undergoing surgical procedures in severe cases.

Don’t wait for symptoms to show up. Early detection and intervention are key to managing glaucoma and preventing vision loss. Get your eyes checked even if your vision seems fine. Glaucoma doesn’t announce itself until it is too late. Your vision is priceless. Don’t let glaucoma steal it away.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.