Your hair needs more than just oil on Holi: Expert shares haircare rituals you shouldn't miss

Applying oil to your hair ahead of Holi was something our grandmothers swore by, and they weren’t wrong. "A good oil massage creates a barrier that prevents colours from sticking too much. But let’s be honest, not everyone is fond of the sticky, greasy feel", Ayurveda expert Dr Arathi Vasudeva tells Health Shots. If you’d rather skip that, a leave-in conditioner works as a great alternative. It shields your hair and prevents it from looking lifeless.

If you're one for playing Holi in its wildest form, you know you're in for sprays and splashes of synthetic colours, mud play, egg throws and more. But there will always be a nagging thought at the back of your mind: "What will happen to my hair?" Well, Holi comes once a year, and with the right hair care ritual before and after, you can jump into the celebrations without a second thought. We asked an expert all about pre and post-Holi haircare tips.

Another hidden trick? Keeping your hair tied and covered. While a loosely worn ponytail may look cute, it is a disaster waiting to happen to your hair in terms of tangles and colour accumulation. "Instead, go for a bun or braid, which will make you look chic and minimise exposure", says the expert. Bandanas or fancy scarves can complete your Holi look while also protecting your hair. It's a win-win. The best part? Both men and women can rock this look!

Use a shampoo with a tri-surfactant formula: The reason is simple: Holi colours don’t just remain on your head; they charge themselves deep within the strands, hold on tight, and refuse to budge! "A blend of three surfactants delivers superior deep cleaning by removing stuck-on pigments and dirt while ensuring the hair holds moisture, rather than feeling like straw", says the doctor.

Once you've enjoyed the festival, the real struggle is in removing the colour in your hair without wrecking it. This is where proper haircare rituals take centrestage, because a simple wash won't do the trick.

Hair mask for nourishment: A power-packed hair mask because your hair has seen better days. Colouring, sunlight, water balloons, and perhaps even a few overly zealous friends dragging you through it all. "It requires serious care, and that’s where a good hair mask with deep conditioning comes in", says the expert, adding that this could prevent post-Holi dryness and breakage.

Leave-in conditioner: These will protect your hair against split ends and damaged strands. "While a leave-in conditioner hydrates and smooths hair, a hair repair serum seals in moisture, adds shine, and controls frizz", shares Dr Vasudeva.

Even after all that, if your hair still feels dry, here’s a secret home remedy before your next wash. Mash an overripe banana, mix in the curd, add a drizzle of honey, and break open a vitamin E capsule. Slather this mix on your hair, leave it for an hour and a half, then rinse it out. If DIY isn’t your thing, you can always use a reconstruction hair mask as a pre-treatment before your next wash.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek your doctor's advice with any questions about a medical condition. For this feature, the expert has not recommended the products. The product selections were made independently by the editorial team. Listings are not ranked in any order of preference or priority.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)