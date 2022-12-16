Zika virus, dengue, chikungunya: How to tell the difference between symptoms

A 5-year-old girl from Karnataka was recently diagnosed with zika virus, a viral infection spread by Aedes mosquitoes, that is usually known to cause dengue. Vector-borne diseases are on rise perhaps due to prolonged rains in different parts of the country that seems to have increased mosquito breeding. Be it zika virus, dengue or chikungunya, early diagnosis of these diseases can prevent one from complications and it is important to know the difference between symptoms of each of these illnesses. All these three diseases are caused by mosquito-borne viruses and transmitted by the same day-biting mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. Zika is more common in kids and expecting mothers as compared to dengue and chikungunya. They all have similar incubation period. In case of dengue high grade fever is commonly observed along with headache and retroorbital pain while in zika and chikungunya muscle aches and severe joint pain is more commonly seen. (Also read: Zika Virus: Prevention tips from experts)

"The three notorious vector borne diseases- dengue, chikungunya and zika constitute major potential epidemiological risk due to the recent sudden rise in cases, their complications, and severity. These are all mosquito-borne viruses and transmitted by the same day-biting mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, both exquisitely adapted to the human and urban environment. Though similar but have differences in terms of epidemio-clinical features and management strategies," says Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.

"The main difference lies in the severity of these illnesses. While a patient with dengue needs a lot of medical care and in some cases hospital visits, chikungunya and zika virus patients tend to need less as the symptoms for zika and chikungunya can subside within a few days or weeks but in dengue the symptoms can be persistent and last for several weeks. Swelling and pain is also considered to be higher for patients suffering from chikungunya as compared to the other two. It is also worth noting that some people remain asymptomatic in the case of zika virus with other patients experiencing muscle and joint pain along with headache and conjunctivitis," says Dr Jeevan Aggarwal, Associate Director Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

As per Dr Aggarwal, in contrast to dengue, which only affects the limbs and face, chikungunya causes rashes on the face, hands, feet, and limbs.

Zika more common in kids and expecting mothers

"Firstly, while dengue and zika are closely related caused by same subspecies of arboviruses, but chikungunya is not (other subspecies). Epidemiologically, though all can occur across all ages, but zika has significant burden of illness among children and pregnant females. In terms of clinical presentation, while dengue has rapid and manifold sequelae, other two had insidious and long-term complications," says Dr Rastogi.

Itchy rash common in dengue and Zika but not in chikungunya

Dr Rastogi says maculopapular itchy rash is frequently observed in both dengue and zika not in chikungunya. While bleeding diathesis and complications are usually observed in dengue causing severe stormy cause and associated hospitalisation – dengue shock syndrome, oedema, breathlessness it is minimal in occurrence in zika and chikungunya viral illness.

Neutological impact of Zika infections

"Neurological involvement is mostly associated with zika infection while its rare occurrence in other two. In terms of management, though all have similar supportive strategies, usage of analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs is contraindicated if dengue is suspected or confirmed while other two they can be administered as symptomatic treatment. It is imperative to rule out dengue illness before using painkillers. For prevention strategies also, vaccination approach is prudent and have limited or emerging benefit in dengue where vaccines are available while other two still have theirs under development," says Dr Rastogi.

Zika, dengue, chikungunya: Difference between the symptoms

Symptoms of Zika virus disease

Mild Fever, rashes, redness in eyes or conjunctivitis, pain in muscle and joints, headache, feeling discomfort. These symptoms of zika virus disease last for less than seven days, generally.

Symptoms of dengue

Rash, intense pain behind the eyes, feeling of nausea or vomitting, muscle, joint and bone pain.

In some cases, the symptoms can be worse causing severe dengue (dengue hemorrhagic fever) which is fatal and is a medical emergency.

Symptoms of severe dengue

Frequent vomiting, excessive thirst, blood in stool, nose bleeds or bleeding gums, lethargic feeling with irritability

Symptoms of chikungunya

Sudden high fever, typically above 102 degrees, muscle and joint pains, conjunctivitis, vomiting, maculopapular rash that has raised bumps on a flat red patch of the skin.

"It can be hard to differentiate between the three because symptoms of all are almost identical.

So it’s always advised to consult the doctor if you start experiencing any of these symptoms without "says Dr Aggarwal.

