IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating Covid-19: Study
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating Covid-19: Study

Researchers noted that zinc is known to be important for immune function, with a role in antibody and white blood cell production and fighting infections.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:24 PM IST

Taking zinc or vitamin C supplements does not significantly decrease the severity or duration of symptoms in COVID-19 patients, when compared to standard care, according to a study.

Researchers at Cleveland Clinic in the US noted that zinc is known to be important for immune function, with a role in antibody and white blood cell production and fighting infections.

Vitamin C, an antioxidant, can help reduce damage to cells, and has shown to be immune-boosting, they said.

The COVIDAtoZ clinical trial enrolled 214 adult patients with a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

The participants either received 10 days of zinc gluconate (50 mg), vitamin C (8000 mg), both agents, or standard of care from April 2020 to October 2020.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Open Network, found no significant difference among the four groups.

At 50 per cent reduction in symptoms, the study showed no significant difference between the usual care, vitamin C, zinc gluconate or the group receiving both vitamin C and zinc gluconate.

"When we began this trial, there was no research to support supplemental therapy for the prevention or treatment of patients with COVID-19," said Milind Desai, from Cleveland Clinic’s Heart Vascular & Thoracic Institute and co-principal investigator of the study.

"As we watched the pandemic spread across the globe, infecting and killing millions, the medical community and consumers alike scrambled to try supplements that they believed could possibly prevent infection, or ease COVID-19 symptoms, but the research is just now catching up," Desai said.

"While vitamin C and zinc proved ineffective as a treatment when clinically compared to standard care, the study of other therapeutics continues," he said.

The patients enrolled in this study were not hospitalised, but rather managed on an outpatient basis.

"We know that not all patients with COVID-19 require hospital admission, and compared to those being treated in a hospital setting, they are more likely to be seeking out supplements that could help them, so it was an important population to study," said Suma Thomas, from Cleveland Clinic's Heart Vascular & Thoracic Institute and co-principal investigator of the study.

The researchers said a total of four safety events were observed during the trial, including three deaths.

However, the data safety monitoring board did not believe that any of the adverse events were caused by individual treatments that patients received as a part of the study.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Marijuana legalization may have led to its increased usage in teens: Study

ANI, New Jersey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The apparent increase in marijuana use among California adolescents after recreational marijuana legalization for adult use in 2016 is surprising given the steady downward trend in marijuana use during years before legalization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating Covid-19: Study

PTI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Researchers noted that zinc is known to be important for immune function, with a role in antibody and white blood cell production and fighting infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Benzene and formaldehyde -- both used in automobile manufacturing -- are known to cause cancer at or above certain levels of exposure and are Prop. 65-listed chemicals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
health

Here are 10 ways to start your day in a peaceful way

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Want some peace of mind, but just can’t keep calm? Fret not, because we have some effective expert-recommended tips to bring back your sanity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New system for identifying drugs to repurpose in fight against Covid developed

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:25 AM IST
When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, doctors and researchers rushed to find effective treatments. There was little time to spare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Looking for an exercise that creates total body strength and coordination? Search no further as Malaika Arora lays down simple steps to nail Yoga’s Navasana or boat pose which helps achieve the same while also strengthening the core
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
health

Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta is back in her holiday home in Mukteshwar and the actor is enjoying her time amid the lush greenery. She recently shared a video of herself soaking in the sun while braving the low temperature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

Study: Cabozantinib drug most likely to treat metastatic papillary kidney cancer

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
While there are currently no effective treatments for metastatic papillary kidney cancer, or metastatic pRCC, experts have found that Cabozantinib drug is most effective in treating patients suffering from this rare subtype of kidney cancer
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
health

IIT Bombay claims Covid-19 survives longer on glass, plastic than cloth or paper

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A study by IIT Bombay has revealed that coronavirus survives longer on glass and plastic instead of the popular thought that Covid-19 survives for longer duration on porous surfaces like paper, cardboard boxes and clothes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
health

Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:42 AM IST
A new study reveals that unlike Warfarin that can be affected by food or other medications and illness, Aspirin is more effective and should be preferred to prevent blood clots in kids after surgery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
health

Medical cannabis can be useful in reducing high blood pressure, says new study

ANI, Beer-sheva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A new study done by researchers at the Ben-Gurion University showcases that use of medical cannabis can reduce high blood pressure in older adults.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on solutions for overeating

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:49 PM IST
People tend to overeat when exposed to cues or environments that remind them of treats, which is one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Experts say the action of the antiviral agent continues to work because it is unaffected by changes in the spike protein of the virus, which is the method by which coronavirus mutates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
health

Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19: The scientists have found that when fitted properly, N95 masks filtered more than 95 per cent of airborne particles, offering superior protection against coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
Higher risk of heart disease for Type 2 diabetes' patients with blood sugar swings(Unsplash)
health

Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A new study has revealed that patients who suffer from Type 2 diabetes and often have swinging blood sugar levels are at an increased risk of suffering from heart diseases as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP